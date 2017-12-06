Running a kingdom is probably a lot of work, but it's a breeze in Reigns. Actually, it's a swipe. The original Reigns put you in the role of king, but Reigns: Her Majesty places you in the (presumably luxurious) shoes of the queen. Can you keep the king from screwing the kingdom up or will you find yourself at the end of a pitchfork?

You play Reigns: Her Majesty simply by making decisions. There are only two choices for each scenario, and your decision can affect the church, people, military, and treasury. Should any of these become too strong or weak, it's game over. Royalty tends not to fare well in times of strife or revolution.

When your rule comes to an end (and it will happen very quickly at times), you start over as a new queen. However, you can discover special items that will help you survive a little longer. This simple gameplay is surprisingly compelling, and the writing is top-notch. Reigns: Her Majesty costs $2.99 in the Play Store, but that's a bargain if it's anywhere near as entertaining as the first.