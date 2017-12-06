From time to time, the team at LineageOS will post changelogs of changes/fixes that have been implemented since the last changelog was published. It's been quite a while since the last one on September 23rd, and this new one contains some noteworthy information. Following every change Lineage makes isn't the easiest thing in the world, and this helps consolidate everything.
Without further ado, here's everything mentioned:
Major changes since September 23rd
- Recorder app has gotten a major redesign, it’s now better thanks to the feedback provided in the Summer Survey.
- If you are interested in reading more about the design changes, our very own jrizzoli wrote a Medium post on the thought process
- A LiveDisplay tile has been added
- KRACK Wi-Fi vulnerability has been fixed in both LineageOS 14.1 and 13.0
- October security patches have been merged for both LineageOS 14.1 and 13.0
- November security patches have been merged for LineageOS 14.1 and 13.0
- Bypassing the lockscreen by switching to a lockscreen-less profile from quick settings has been blocked (BUGBASH-1095)
- The updater, among other minor improvements, now supports device unifications: when a device gets build merged with another one, the user will directly receive updates without requiring the user to manually flash the new build.
- Added support for extended length NFC (needs to be enabled per-device, if supported)
- Two new touchscreen gesture options have been added for lowering and raising the media volume
- Battery icon has been improved; the percentage will be shown in battery saver mode when the “show percentage” option is set. The exclamation mark in the battery has also been given more contrast so it’s easier on the eyes
- The Calendar app now shows week start and end in the title when in week view, instead of showing the month and year
- Gallery has received some stability improvements
- Making emergency calls without a sim card is now possible, in regions that allow it
- Issues with the “Install” button being greyed out when installing APKs should now be fixed (REGRESSION-1262)
Oreo Update
Up to now, news on Oreo-based LineageOS 15.0 has been almost non-existent, but we’re in a position now where we can document some of our progress here.
As many of you have seen (and we’re sure some of you are running them right now), a number of unofficial LineageOS 15.0 builds exist, some of which are built by our very own maintainers. These are in no way representative of a final product, but definitely let you all experience some of the features Android 8.0 has to offer.
Once that the basic framework has been put in place and devices are successfully booting LineageOS 15.0, some features are being brought forward, most of which are dependent on what was previously known as the CMSDK. A large focus while doing this has been to evaluate the need to carry-forward or otherwise clean up the leftovers from our inception last year.
However now that Android 8.1 has been released, we’re anticipating moving straight to the 15.1 branch where we’ll merge all our work done for 15.0 and finish the porting effort.
Like always, we won’t be giving any indication as to when we might be close to a releasable product, but keep waiting patiently, and as we reach big milestones, we’ll be giving you some more status updates.
Infrastructure
Our status page has been updated and now it automatically detects whether a service is down without requiring any manual input as it did previously.
We have added a new language Kabyle to our translation system . Feel free to subscribe to this or other languages to improve or complete the translation progress!
Build roster
We have enforced stricter quality terms for our builds: maintainers now have limited time frames to fix important issues that have been assigned to them on Jira before their device gets pulled down from the build roster. Those devices will be added back once the issues listed in the removal commit have been addressed.
Added 14.1 devices
- BQ Aquaris X5 Plus - gohan - maintainers: brinlyau, cmorlok, eloimuns, Kra1o5, stucki, cyclon1978, Team aquaris-dev
- BQ Aquaris U Plus - tenshi - maintainers: brinlyau, eloimuns, Kra1o5, stucki, Team aquaris-dev
- Sony Xperia Z5 Compact - suzuran - maintainer: olefb
- Sony Xperia Z4 Tablet LTE - karin - maintainers: andralex8, cdesai, Kali-, olivier97, quarx2k
- Sony Xperia Z4 Tablet WiFi - karin_windy - maintainers: andralex8, cdesai, Kali-, olivier97, quarx2k
- LG K10 - m216 - maintainers: erfanoabdi, dom133
- Fairphone 2 - FP2 - maintainer: chrmhoffmann
Changes to 14.1 devices
- Samsung Galaxy S5 Sprint SM-G900P (kltespr) has been merged into Samsung Galaxy S5 G900I/P (kltedv).
Removed 14.1 devices
- LG G3 (Verizon) - vs985 - no longer maintained
- Ark Benefit A3 - peach - no longer maintained
- Wingtech Redmi 2 - wt88047 - no longer maintained
- Motorola Moto Z Play - addison - no longer maintained
- Lenovo Vibe K5 / K5 Plus - A6020 - outstanding unfixed issues
- LG G4 - h815, h811 - outstanding unfixed issues
- HTC One M9 - himaul, himawl - outstanding unfixed issues
- Samsung Galaxy S III (LTE / International) - i9305 - outstanding unfixed issues
Removed 13.0 devices
- Motorola Moto X - ghost - no longer maintained
There are quite a few changes here, including obvious ones like updated security patches and KRACK fixes, but there are also some smaller, more minute ones. For instance, did you know that you can now make an emergency call without a SIM inserted, provided you live in a region that allows it? Have a read through the full list, which also includes newly-supported and removed devices.
- Source:
- LineageOS
