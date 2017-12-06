That comment section that we all use on Android Police and that we often see and use on other sides is powered by Disqus, a company that makes it easy for sites like us to have a highly interactive and independent comment section while also maintaining control over moderation. Disqus is a very coveted brand and now it belongs to Zeta Global.

If you've never heard of Zeta, please join me in raising an eyebrow. Apparently it's a "marketing technology company that helps leading brands acquire, retain and grow customer relationships." I am not sure I'm clear on what exactly that is still, so this quote from Zeta's CEO David Steinberg helped me a little: "We're redefining the marketing technology space with actionable data, artificial intelligence that answers business problems and a marketing hub that serves as the nerve center for data-driven marketers."

According to Forbes who spoke with Steinberg, this acquisition should give Zeta 1.5 billion cookies - not the nom nom kind, the web browsing identifier kind - to add to its data collection. That makes it a lot more appealing to marketers.

For you and me, there shouldn't be any major change, beside our data being available to more companies (sigh). Disqus says it will continue to operate as usual with the same team, product offerings, terms, pricing, and vision. But joining Zeta will give it artificial intelligence tools that better arm it for the future when the publishing landscape changes. You can read more about the announcement from Disqus in the link below and check Zeta's press release as well.