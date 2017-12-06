That comment section that we all use on Android Police and that we often see and use on other sides is powered by Disqus, a company that makes it easy for sites like us to have a highly interactive and independent comment section while also maintaining control over moderation. Disqus is a very coveted brand and now it belongs to Zeta Global.
If you've never heard of Zeta, please join me in raising an eyebrow. Apparently it's a "marketing technology company that helps leading brands acquire, retain and grow customer relationships." I am not sure I'm clear on what exactly that is still, so this quote from Zeta's CEO David Steinberg helped me a little: "We're redefining the marketing technology space with actionable data, artificial intelligence that answers business problems and a marketing hub that serves as the nerve center for data-driven marketers."
According to Forbes who spoke with Steinberg, this acquisition should give Zeta 1.5 billion cookies - not the nom nom kind, the web browsing identifier kind - to add to its data collection. That makes it a lot more appealing to marketers.
For you and me, there shouldn't be any major change, beside our data being available to more companies (sigh). Disqus says it will continue to operate as usual with the same team, product offerings, terms, pricing, and vision. But joining Zeta will give it artificial intelligence tools that better arm it for the future when the publishing landscape changes. You can read more about the announcement from Disqus in the link below and check Zeta's press release as well.
NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeta Global today announced it has acquired Disqus, the web's leading audience engagement platform used by 4 million websites and 2 billion monthly unique users. Combined with Zeta's leading marketing platform, artificial intelligence and machine learning, the acquisition makes Zeta the only company able to offer personalized real-time marketing at scale on the open web.
By acquiring Disqus, Zeta adds one of the web's largest first party data sets, the leading publisher audience SaaS product and a diverse network of publisher and marketer partners to its fast growing portfolio of best-in-class technologies and capabilities. Over 75% of the internet's top 1000 most engaged sites use Disqus, including TMZ, The Atlantic and Entertainment Weekly.
This marks the company's 11th acquisition and its second this year, following Zeta's acquisition of Boomtrain, a San Francisco-based artificial intelligence innovator. The company closed a $140 million Series F financing round in April of this year to accelerate Zeta's mission to help the world's leading brands design and deliver 1:1 marketing at scale.
"We're redefining the marketing technology space with actionable data, artificial intelligence that answers business problems and a marketing hub that serves as the nerve center for data-driven marketers. Disqus extends and enhances this strategy. Marketers typically have to make tradeoffs between reaching engaged audiences on social platforms with massive reach and using tools that give them control and access to granular targeting capabilities. Disqus strengthens Zeta's ability to offer the best of both worlds with the scale, visibility and performance marketers have been asking for," said David A. Steinberg, Zeta Global CEO, Chairman and Co-Founder.
"As people that love great products and innovative technology, we're excited to be joining the growing Zeta family. As our business has grown over the past 10 years, it's been clear that our value to publishers is tied to the value we can bring to marketers. Joining Zeta enables us to maximize that value while continuing to deliver on our original mission to power great online communities," said Daniel Ha, Disqus CEO and Co-Founder.
Disqus will continue to operate its service for publishers, partners and users under existing terms.
About Zeta Global:
Zeta is a data-driven marketing technology innovator whose SaaS-based marketing cloud and professional services help 500+ Fortune 1000 and Middle Market brands acquire, retain and grow customer relationships through actionable data, advanced analytics and machine learning. Founded by David A. Steinberg and John Sculley (former CEO of Apple and Pepsi-Cola) in 2007, the Company's highly rated ZetaHub technology platform has been recognized in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Digital Marketing Hubs (February 2017) and in its Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Campaign Management (April 2017) competing with offerings from Oracle, IBM, Salesforce and Adobe. Operating on four continents with 1,300+ employees, the company is headquartered in New York City, with key offices in San Francisco, Silicon Valley, Boston, Nashville, London, and Hyderabad, India.
About Disqus:
Disqus powers an open and independent web of 4 million publishers including The Atlantic, Destructoid, Spoiler TV, TMZ, and other sites you know and love. Since 2007, Disqus has focused on helping independent publishers build audiences through its audience development platform by giving publishers tools to interact with readers.
