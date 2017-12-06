Sega Forever has given us a chance to relive some classic gaming experiences on Android, and they just keep coming. Past titles have included Golden Axe, Virtua Tennis Challenge, and Beyond Oasis. The latest release is the beat 'em up classic Streets of Rage. You can start playing it right now, and it'll cost you nothing if you don't mind some ads.

Sega put together a nice little trailer for Streets of Rage, complete with informative popups.

Like other games of its era, you advance through the levels in side-scrolling fashion. However, you can also move up and down a bit to maneuver around enemies. The goal is to beat up all the bad guys—it's pretty straightforward. The on-screen controls work well enough, but controllers are still busted in Sega Forever titles. It would really be nice if they fixed that.

You can play for free, but cloud saves and an ad-free experience will cost you $1.99. There's also a 15-second rewind feature that can undo a mistake, but you have to watch an ad each time if you don't pay the upgrade fee.