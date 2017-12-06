ASUS has been working on its custom Android skin for years, named 'ZenUI.' The fourth major version first appeared on some Zenfone 4 devices, but a few in that line were still rocking ZenUI 3. One of these was the Zenfone 4 Max, and now ASUS is finally getting around to updating it.

An over-the-air update has started to roll out to the Zenfone 4 Max, with the highlight feature being ZenUI 4.0. That means the interface should look cleaner, and there are fewer pre-installed apps. Here's the full changelog:

Upgrade system user interfance to ZenUI 4.0

Enable CHT/FET/TST VoLTE & FET VoWIFI function

Improve double tap to sleep/wake feature

ZenUI updates are not related to the underlying Android version, so the phone is still running Android 7.1.1 under the hood. ASUS has promised to update all Zenfone 3 and 4 devices to Android Oreo by the second half of 2018. You can find more information about this update at the source links below.