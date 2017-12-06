Article Contents
Hello again, everyone, and welcome to Wednesday. It's time for more app sales, and a short list at that. December and the holiday season are both in full swing, and the semester is nearly over. Don't expect too much from today's list if you take the time to look over it, or even at Monday's. Til next time.
Free
Apps
- Language Translation (Paid) $19.99 -> Free; 9 hours left
- Superb Stroke $0.99 -> Free; 9 hours left
- Classic Fairy Tales for Kids $2.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- LUK(look) Camera - Seoul Forest $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- FilePursuit Pro $2.49 -> Free; 7 days left
- Ner - Photo Editor, Pip, Square, Filters, Pro $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Note Recognition - Convert Music into Sheet Music $2.49 -> Free; 7 days left
- Speedometer GPS Pro $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Games
- FrogLove Game $4.49 -> Free; 9 hours left
- Trophy Hunt Pro $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Zombie Fortress Pro $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Dream City Living (Full Version) $1.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Vampire's Gold, Logic Puzzle $2.49 -> Free; 6 days left
- Dinosaur Assassin Pro $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Ice Age Hunter Pro $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Zombie Fortress : Safari Pro $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Icon packs & customization
- Real Space 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- 3D Stonehenge Pro lwp $1.49 -> Free; 2 days left
- Blizzard - Chronus Theme $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- VectoRise Wallpapers $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- VertIcons Icon Pack $1.25 -> Free; 4 days left
- Nougat Square - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Symbon Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Darkor - Super Amoled, Dark, HD/4K Wallpapers $1.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- HD Wallpapers - Full HD (Pro) $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Icon Pack - Oval $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Pillow Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Sale
Apps
- Knots 3D $1.99 -> $0.99; 9 hours left
- FootballTips $32.99 -> $3.49; 4 days left
- HockeyTips $21.99 -> $3.49; 4 days left
- Travel Interpreter $9.99 -> $1.99; 4 days left
- Computer and IT Quiz (Pro) $3.99 -> $1.49; 5 days left
- CashBox Mobile $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Photo Exif Editor Pro - Metadata Editor $1.99 -> $1.29; 6 days left
- Spanish Offline Translator $5.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- eRadar HD - NOAA weather radar and weather alerts $2.99 -> $1.99; 7 days left
- eWeather HD - weather, air quality, alerts, radar $4.99 -> $2.99; 7 days left
- My Wallets $2.49 -> $1.49; 7 days left
Games
- MechaNika $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Word Games Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
Icon packs & customization
- Lenyo Icons $2.49 -> $1.49; 1 day left
- Ultra Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 1 day left
- North Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- Battery Widget Reborn 2017 $4.99 -> $2.49; 6 days left
- Earth & Moon in HD Gyro 3D PRO Parallax Wallpaper $3.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
