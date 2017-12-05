The Nest Secure home security system plugs into the Nest app to let you know if something is going down in your house. However, it has optional support for professional monitoring if you want a bit more peace of mind. Nest noted during its announcement that Moni security monitoring would come to Next Secure later, and apparently that means today. You can register your Next Secure with Moni right now, but it comes with a monthly cost.

Moni support for Nest Secure is priced at $35 per month with no contract. If you agree to a 1-year plan, it's only $30 per month. For three years, it's $25 per month. Keep in mind, there's no Nest Aware charge for using Nest Secure on its own, but you can get cellular backup service on your Secure for $5 per month. Since the Moni functionality won't work without a network connection, you might want to figure that into your plans, too.

@MONI_Security is excited to announce professional monitoring for Nest Secure is now available! Read the press release or learn more at https://t.co/WkUfHgUcMT for more information https://t.co/zd9u70kDnB — MONI Smart Security (@MONI_Security) December 5, 2017

After you're set up, Moni will be alerted whenever your Nest Secure alarm goes off. Someone will attempt to contact you and your emergency contacts by phone or SMS to verify the alarm. If you verify or no one can be reached, Moni will contact police. You can sign up now if you're interested and you've got a Nest Secure.