Every year, Google adds frames of its new devices to the device art generator. This time around, Google took a little longer than usual, but frames for the Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, and Pixelbook are finally here. And just like before, it's brutally simple to use, meaning that you, too, can frame your screenshots in Google's new gadgets.

At first glance, it appears that Google has gotten rid of older device frames, but hitting the appropriately-named 'older devices' text brings them back. To use these frames, all you need to do is drag a screenshot onto your device of choice. Keep in mind, though, that the screenshot must be in the right aspect ratio. For instance, you can't drag an 18:9 Pixel 2 XL screenshot onto a regular Pixel 2, which has a 16:9 screen.

After you choose the screenshot and get it onto your device of choice, you can choose whether you'd like to enable the shadow on the bottom of the device or the screen glare that is most visible at the top of the screen, and voilà! You have your properly-framed screenshot, which you can then upload to your Play Store listing or just share around. It's a simple tool, but a useful one.