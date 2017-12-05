Google is spinning up the previously announced "Go" version of Android, including a suite of apps in the Play Store. This optimized build of the OS was announced back at Google I/O, and a few test apps have popped up in the intervening months. Today, Google has renamed Search Lite to Google Go. That matches Files Go, which is out of beta now.
Google Go is a low-data alternative to the regular Google app. The last release was v0.5, but the new name comes with a jump to v1.0. This app lets you search Google, but it's tuned for situations where mobile data might not be available consistently or cheaply. You can save pages offline, get notifications when search results are ready, and load "lite" versions of pages.
The Files Go app that we spotted a few weeks ago has also been updated and is no longer in beta (and there's a new icon). Files Go isn't a full-fledged file explorer, but it's adept at helping free up storage space. It's best for phones with limited storage space, like the ones that will run Android Go. Anyone can install it, though.
Both apps are live in the Play Store, but Google Go is still geo-limited. We've got them both on APK Mirror as well (Files Go, Google Go).
Comments