Google and Amazon haven't played well over the years. Back in 2015, Amazon pulled the Chromecast and Nexus Player (among other similar devices) from its online store to boost sales of its own Fire TV products. Earlier this year, Google blocked YouTube from working on the Echo Show, and later partially restored the functionality after talks with Amazon. Meanwhile, Amazon Prime Video still isn't compatible with the Chromecast or most Android TV devices.

Now it looks like Google has finally had enough of Amazon's shit (pardon my French), because the company is pulling YouTube from all of Amazon's products. A spokesperson for Google told Engadget, "We've been trying to reach agreement with Amazon to give consumers access to each other's products and services, But Amazon doesn't carry Google products like Chromecast and Google Home, doesn't make Prime Video available for Google Cast users, and last month stopped selling some of Nest's latest products."

The representative continued with, "Given this lack of reciprocity, we are no longer supporting YouTube on Echo Show and FireTV. We hope we can reach an agreement to resolve these issues soon." A person familiar with the matter told Engadget that the recent Echo Show debacle was the final straw.

While it would definitely be better for consumers if Google and Amazon worked together, it looks like it won't happen anytime soon. YouTube will no longer function on the Echo Show, and the Fire TV app will be pulled in January. YouTube apps were never available for Amazon's Fire tablets in the first place.