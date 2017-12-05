ASUS isn't traditionally a manufacturer of expensive or interesting phones, but the ZenFone AR satisfies both of those characteristics. At $699 in the top spec, the Tango-equipped ZenFone AR was (and is) a tough sell. But if you were interested in the 6GB RAM/64GB storage version, you can now score one for $50 off MSRP from a few retailers.

Both the Verizon and unlocked versions of the ZenFone AR came out in August, and the one discounted is the unlocked model. Specs include a 5.7" 1440p AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 821, 6GB of RAM, 64GB of storage with microSD expansion, a 23MP rear camera with OIS, an 8MP selfie-shooter, and a 3,300mAh battery. There's also USB Type-C, a fingerprint sensor, a headphone jack (!), and of course, Tango support. It's also dual-SIM, for what that's worth. In our review, we noted that the screen and camera were pretty good, though battery life wasn't the best. Unfortunately, Tango doesn't seem to have matured much since the Phab2 Pro, but it has its niche use cases. It's definitely one of the more unique phones on the market.

Amazon, B&H, and Best Buy are all running $50 discounts on the 6GB RAM version, making the current price $549.99. The 8GB/128GB model isn't discounted, but who really needs 8GB of RAM on their phone? Hit the source links below to view their listings.