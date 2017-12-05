Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so.

Games

Carcassonne: Official Board Game -Tiles & Tactics

Android Police coverage: Asmodee Digital has released 'Carcassonne – Tiles & Tactics,' complete with asynchronous online multiplayer

Carcassonne: Official Board Game -Tiles & Tactics is the latest Carcassonne digital board game adaptation to arrive on the Play Store. After the last version was pulled from the store due to a licensing change, it is nice to see that Asmodee Digital has breathed new life into this classic by coming up with a release that contains new graphics and a plethora of multiplayer options.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

Carcassonne is a modern classic tile-placement game based on the award wining game in which the players draw and place a tile with a piece of southern French landscape on it. The tile might feature a city, a road, a cloister, grassland or some combination thereof, and it must be placed adjacent to tiles that have already been played, in such a way that cities are connected to cities, roads to roads, et cetera.

AMAZING KATAMARI DAMACY

Android Police coverage: Bandai Namco just released 'Amazing Katamari Damacy,' an endless runner with a Katamari theme

AMAZING KATAMARI DAMACY officially released today despite the fact that it has existed on Android and iOS since 2016. Now that it is available in the majority of territories we can all jump on in and see what it's all about. Sadly it's just another endless runner on the Play Store that takes advantage of an interesting and highly regarded license.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $49.99

Roll your Katamari into a ball of galactic proportions in this cosmic endless runner. Help the Prince in this amazing adventure, collect thousands of objects, and team up with your royal cousins on a mission to restore the galaxy. Rush through lovely levels and help the King of All Cosmos to win back the Queen’s heart. Oh, and save the universe from impending doom.

Coming Home: for Christmas

As we move closer to Christmas there are going to be more and more Christmas-themed games releasing on the Play Store. While I will not be covering all of them, there are a few notable exceptions. Coming Home: for Christmas is one of those exceptions. For the most part, this is a standard auto-runner, but it is its pleasant art design and general cheer-filled theme that sets it apart from the majority of auto-runners on the store.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Coming Home: for Christmas is an adorable game about being a good Daddy, and trying hard to get back with his daughter for Christmas.

Adorable doodle graphics, minimalist but still beautiful.

Lovingly-crafted level designs with multiple game mechanics.

Beautiful sound tracks.

Lovely story about a good dad, reminding the meaning of Christmas Time.

Passpartout: The Starving Artist

Passpartout: The Starving Artist offers some really unique gameplay thanks to its focus on having the player draw their own art on the touchscreen. The premise is simple enough, you want to sell your art in order to make it in the art scene. The thing is, you will have to create your own designs in order to succeed.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Even you can become a great artist. Wrestle subjectivity as you attempt to sell your art to rude customers. Passpartout puts you into the shoes of a French artist trying to navigate the beautifully confusing art scene. Paint and sell your own art to survive your expensive wine and baguette addiction.

Appisodes: Remarkable Beardini

Appisodes: Remarkable Beardini is a Disney release that utilizes its Jake and the Never Land Pirates property in order to offer an interactive story that leans heavily on educational aspects. Basically, this is a release meant for children. Luckily there are no in-app purchases or advertisements included with the initial purchase, which is commendable for a children's game.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

In Captain Jake and the Never Land Pirates Appisode featuring "The Remarkable Beardini" preschoolers experience the magic of watching, playing, and interacting directly with their favorite Disney Junior TV show in a whole new way. They will touch, tap, swipe, tilt, shake and talk their way through an episode by watching and completing various fun-filled interactive activities.

Justice League VR: The Complete Experience

Back in September Warner Bros. released a tie-in VR game for its (then) upcoming release of the Justice League cinematic movie. Apparently, Warner Bros. was not happy enough to release a single free game as there is now a different version available on the Play Store that offers a "complete experience." Justice League VR: The Complete Experience is the game, and if you are looking to dive into a new Daydream title that stars all of your favorite DC heroes, then look no further than this release.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Warner Bros. invites you to join the Justice League in a thrilling Cinematic Virtual Reality experience that allows you to step into the shoes and master the powers of the iconic DC Super Heroes: Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman, The Flash, Aquaman, and Cyborg.

Genesys Dice

Genesys Dice isn't a game per se, as it is actually a dice rolling app geared towards the Genesys roleplaying system. You can theme your dice how you like, which can be helpful for when you need to instantly recognize and use the required dice for your current task. There are even a few customizable backgrounds so you can theme the look of the app to your desired preference.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Genesys Dice is the ultimate companion for your roleplaying experience. This application allows you to quickly and conveniently select and roll custom dice for the Genesys roleplaying system and includes an assortment of standard polyhedral dice for all of your gaming needs.

Metro - the board game

Metro - the board game takes the gameplay found in the classic physical release and presents it on Android in a fun and intuitive manner. It has online multiplayer as well as an achievement system. There is even a single-player mode that lets you play against 7 different AI characters that range from easy to difficult.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Paris, 1898: Preperation for the World’s Fair “1900” are in full swing throughout the city. Everywhere scaffoldings are being erected. Tunnels are constructed on the streets to be sunken later. The construction of the Paris Metro system is underway. But who will build the longest Metro line? Test your skills against 7 different AI characters from easy to super hard.

Hyperide VR

Hyperide VR is a virtual reality space flying game that centers its gameplay around dodging objects as you fly through each level. The premise may be pretty simple, but the gameplay is actually quite fun. If you enjoy flight-sim games and are looking for a new VR experience, Hyperide VR may be right up your alley.

Monetization: $7.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Hyperide offers a unique opportunity to travel at warp speeds and jump through wormholes to discover the far reaches of the Universe expanding over four breathtaking quadrants of the void. During their adventure, brave space commanders will need to find in themselves enough courage to save the stranded astronauts and avenge them in grande finale.

EAT: THE REVOLUTION

EAT: THE REVOLUTION is a bizarre game. It was created by Crows Crows Crows, a team of developers that was founded by the Stanley Parable designer William Pugh. The gameplay, well, that is tough to explain. It is up to you to stop UNCLE HUNGER by tapping on the screen. Each tap pulls up a new cryptic slogan or picture of food. The thing is, it will take many sessions to get to the root of the game's evil, so make sure you stick it out before dumping the game due to a perceived repetitiveness in the presentation. There is a deeper meaning, you just have to find it.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

EAT is the ultimate disruption of the hierarchical power structure at the heart of society. Those who own the means of production rule the masses. In the cruel world of UNCLE HUNGER, we are truly all slaves… But with EAT we are passing the power into your hands. Do not wait one more second. EAT.

Red Bull Air Race LIVE VR

Red Bull Air Race LIVE VR is a free virtual reality flying game. This is a tie-in title of sorts, as it lets you re-live the maneuvers of all 40 flights from the Red Bull Air Race world championship finals 2017 at Indianapolis. Live flight data like latitude, longitude, roll, pitch, and airspeed are used to simulate what it is like to fly around in the race, which is generally pretty enthralling in VR.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Immerse yourself as never before in the New Dimension of Motorsport - the Red Bull Air Race. Fasten your head strap and jump in all master class pilots’ cockpits with up to 400kph. You can experience breath-taking perspectives in a real-dimensional live visualization of the pilots’ view as they race a low-level slalom track marked by 25-meter-high, air-filled pylons inside the legendary Indianapolis racetrack.

Sarah & Duck: Build a Snowman

Sarah & Duck: Build a Snowman is a Christmas-themed game aimed at preschoolers. The gameplay is very easy to understand, as the player is simply tasked with building up a snowman. There are a ton of decorations to choose from, with many color combinations available. This way your child can build a snowman as they see fit, which should be pretty fun.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

An official and free Sarah & Duck app from the BBC to celebrate the holidays. Safe, trusted fun for your pre-school little ones. Join BAFTA-winning Sarah & Duck on a snowy, winter evening as you help them build an amazing snowman. Help roll the snow before decorating your creation with coal, carrots, wool and a host of other fun items.

LEGO® Friends: Heartlake Rush

LEGO System A/S is one of the few publishers on the Play Store that have consistently released quality free children-themed games on Android. They do this in order to gain even more popularity for their Lego brand, which is a smart move. Their latest title LEGO Friends: Heartlake Rush, an endless runner, does not stray from this free pricing model, and it is appreciated.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Race through Heartlake City in LEGO® Friends: Heartlake Rush. This fast, fun, and furious endless runner puts you in the driver’s seat as you jump, duck, and swerve through the busy streets in your LEGO racer. Can you complete all 60 levels? Drive as Andrea, Mia, Olivia, Emma, Stephanie, or their friends as you zip through the city and collect coins and other special items.

Star Wars: Imperial Assault app

Star Wars: Imperial Assault app is a companion application for the Star Wars: Imperial Assault board game. So if you don't own it or don't plan on owning it, this release is inconsequential. But for those of you who do happen to play the physical board game, this release adds the ability to play the physical game cooperatively with your friends and family.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Legends of the Alliance introduces a completely cooperative way to play Imperial Assault, freeing you and your friends to work together to overcome challenges set before you by the evil Empire. With a full campaign featuring exciting new missions and the ability to incorporate your entire collection of physical Imperial Assault products, Legends of the Alliance provides a thrilling new way to experience Imperial Assault!

Higher Higher!

Higher Higher! is an arcade game that asks for perfect timing. As a randomly colored cube makes it way across four differently colored platforms it is up to the player to tap on the screen when two colors match up. This heightens the platforms your cube is traveling over. Your primary goal is to go higher and higher by timing your taps as perfectly as possible.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

A simply gorgeous and minimalistic game. Higher higher. takes a simple concept and brings it to greater heights as it combines elegant color matching with beautiful graphics. Easy to learn and hard to master. Tap on the tiles below the cube to raise them. If the tiles matches the cube's color the cube will go up together with all the other tiles.

Rush

Rush is a minimal yet colorful endless runner that has you dodging objects on a roller coaster-like track. Your goal is to of course go as far as you can without dying. This is often more difficult than you would think. Suffice to say; Rush contains a lot of challenging gameplay that can be very rewarding when finally making it past your last furthest point reached.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

Are you ready for a thrilling ride? Rush through the void while dodging obstacles in this endless roller coaster ride. Think quick and tap to switch lanes in order to reach incredible speeds.

Toppluva

Toppluva is a level-based auto-runner that takes advantage of a winter skiing theme. You will have to make your way down 45 different mountain paths in order to finish the game, which isn't a bad amount of content.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

Hit the slopes and shred your way down the mountain. Ski through over 45 levels across 8 different mountains. Complete levels and missions to unlock new characters.

Star tale

Star tale uses gravity as it's primary mechanic. You see, you are a star, and as you travel through space you will have to avoid colliding with the many planets scattered across your path. By tapping and holding your finger on the screen, you can avoid these worlds by timing just how much gravity is necessary to prevent the impending collision.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $1.99

Travel the space as a star. Amazing fun awaits you. Enjoy the space casual game.

User’s star will be attracted to the nearest planet through gravity

Tab the button to move against the gravity.

Once you use all of your gauge, you cannot move against, so be careful.

Hoppenhelm

Hoppenhelm is an arcade platformer with a charming pixel-based look. The gameplay is easy enough to understand, simply jump from point to point while taking down any enemies in your way. This is easier said than done thanks to the many obstacles littered throughout each stage.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.49 a piece

Sir Hoppenhelm is lost down in the dungeon of his castle Dunkelburg and must jump, block and slash his way back to safety before the rising lava gets him. Collect coins to unlock allies with different abilities or expand your armory with new neat weapons.

Ninja Scroller - The Awakening

Ninja Scroller - The Awakening aims to be a Shinobi-like platformer. That means you can expect a high level of difficulty, but that doesn't necessarily mean playing through the game isn't worth it. If you are looking for a tough as nails platformer, Ninja Scroller - The Awakening may just be it.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $3.49

Ninja Scroller is one of the best 2D Pixel Shinobi Side Scrollers ever. You are contracted by the Tokugawa Shogunate Government to fight the last sprawling armies of the House of Toyotomi. Use your skills to swiftly rush through 40 intense missions in the pixelated forest and city rooftops, collecting scrolls, riceballs or just simply slashing fierce enemies.

Escape Team

Escape Team ingeniously combines real-world items with a digital mobile game. Simply print out the instructions for the game, and you can get rolling. But don't forget to bring a pair of scissors and some pens, as you will be required to actively cut and draw your way to victory.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $3.99

Cut, fold and draw to solve its puzzles, racing against a countdown on your mobile phone. Print your mission (you'll find it as a free download on www.escape-team.com), gather some friends, and start defusing bombs, rescuing hacked elevators, and saving airplanes from crashing.

Merry Snowballs

Merry Snowballs is another Christmas themed release for this week's roundup, but this time around you will be playing an over the top game of snowball fighting in virtual reality. Oh, and if you do not happen to own a VR headset, well then you are in luck. There is a non-VR version available for those that do not wish to play in VR.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $7.99

Merry Snowballs to everyone. Relive your childhood snowball fights in this beautiful and action packed snowball game - this time with cool gadgets and powers you once wish you had. Play through challenging levels with a variety of Gadgets & Powerups like Ice gun, Triple Snowgun, Slow Motion, Blizzard, Lighting and more.

Turretz : Planetz

Leave it to 111% to consistently release quirky and enjoyable arcade games on the Play Store. This week's release is Turretz : Planetz, a turret-based shooter that has you strategically placing turrets around your spaceship in order to destroy the many enemies flying your way.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $8.99

Long time no see.! We prepared another series of Turretz for you. Collect abandoned turrets and defeat the spaceship. Protect your planet from space enemies. Achieve recipes to get special effects.!.!.!. Destroy enemies with special turrets. Gain the keys to open space stores full of items. This is a simple, addictive arcade shooting game.

Wild Wild West

Wild Wild West is your standard "shoot everything that moves" action arcade game. There are a bunch of weapons to collect along with a ton of boss fights to make your way through. So sure, it may not offer anything new, but you have to admit it does so with a lot of style.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $9.49

Are you the deadliest cowboy in the West? How will you become the best gun fighter in town? Prove it in Wild Wild West. Be the fearless cowboy in his mission to wipe out this crazy invasion.

Tank Buddies

Tank Buddies mixes a top-down shooter with auto-running gameplay in order to create a fun little arcade game. The graphics are adorable, and the gameplay is solid if a little too familiar. Like most games that fit within these genres, you can expect plenty of free-to-play mechanics that slightly degrade what is a nifty looking title.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $18.99

Shoot, evade, and collect Power ups in this fun and adorable shooter game. Upgrade your tanks and summon Tank Buddies to fight alongside you. Together nothing can stop you from defeating the baddies and taking down the big bosses.

Etersand Warriors

Entermax, the creators of the popular quiz game Trivia Crack are apparently taking a stab at the MOBA genre with their recent release of Etersand Warriors. You can expect 5-minute multiplayer rounds that either allow for 1v1 or 2v2 battles. There are 8 heroes to choose from, with each having their own unique look and powers. For a mobile MOBA, that isn't half bad.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $19.99

Enter the arena. Fight as an interplanetary hero in real-time 5-minute matches. Heroes are born in the arena. Etersand Warriors is a MOBA for both rookies and masters of strategy who enjoy competing in real-time. It’s a game specially designed for mobile devices. Build your squad with fighters from all over the Solar System, and lead them into the battlefield to destroy the enemy base.

Logic Dots 2

Logic Dots 2 is a logic puzzler that has you placing dots on a grid in order to create a plethora of different shapes. The game's interface is quite minimal, and many of its puzzles will have you wracking your brain to solve them. Luckily there are no time limits, so you can play at your own pace without worrying about being penalized.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $29.99

Each brain-twisting Logic Dots 2 puzzle consists of a blank grid surrounded by numbers. Players need to find hidden dot lines and now shapes on the grid, making sure each row and column contains the indicated number of dots. This massively-anticipated sequel builds upon its acclaimed puzzle-board predecessor, the #1 puzzle-board game on the App Store with almost 1 million players in a week - incredible!

Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team is an manga/anime themed soccer game that contains quite a lot of strategic gameplay. You see, each of your moves are turn-based instead of being acted out in real time. Once you decide on a move a cinematic will pay out, but then you return right back to choosing your next move. And this is how the game plays out.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $79.99

The all-new Captain Tsubasa mobile game is now available. Pick your favourite players, create your own unique dream team, and battle it out against other users from around the world. Incredible Special Skills for that authentic "Captain Tsubasa" experience. All the different special skills from the original series are recreated in stunning 3D. You won't want to miss the character cut-ins and voices, either.

Ferdinand: Unstoppabull

We received quite a few emails about this game, and yet I don't see why. Obviously, Ferdinand: Unstoppabull is yet another child-friendly property slapped onto a uninspiring match-3 puzzler, as if we did not already have enough of these puzzle games on the Play Store. Oh well, I suppose every release can't be a quality game.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Guide the mighty bull FERDINAND and his friends on an exciting Puzzle Adventure. Solve puzzles and have fun in this fun Match-3 & Idle game combo where you dance through beautiful Spanish landscapes on an epic quest to spread joy and the dancing spirit. Play as FERDINAND and match blocks to bust out awesome dance moves to make the Ferdinand movie’s characters happy and join your dancing.

Hero Hunters

Hero Hunters plays out as a cover-based shooter that plants you firmly behind a few different areas of cover while being tasked with shooting a plethora of enemies inching their way towards your position. The exciting bit is that this is also an online multiplayer shooter that has you commanding a squad of collectible heroes.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Collect Powerful Heroes, Join an Alliance and Compete Online. Recruit a team of survivors as you travel across the city, searching for those responsible for the “zero day” crisis. Play the Top RPG Shooting Game for FREE. Download Now.

WTF Game Of The Week

Desperate Housewives: The Game

I often don't use the term "pure garbage," but in this instance, it seems fitting. I mean really, as if the concept of the Desperate Housewives wasn't bad enough, a bunch of affluent women continually undermining any redeeming characteristics of their supposed friends, we get a game with a child-friendly veneer that actually tasks you with solving a murder by gathering inane gossip from the vapid townsfolk. Seriously, WTF?

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $4.99 - $49.99

JOIN THE DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES in a dramatic new prequel to the hit TV show. Your favorite characters are ready to welcome you as a new resident of Wisteria Lane. It’s time to build friendships and unravel mysteries in these brand new episodes. MYSTERY AND DRAMA await. It’s up to you to solve a murder case.

