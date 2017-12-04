Perhaps you frequent your local Target store, and you've been wondering why the retailer doesn't support NFC payments. Now we have an answer: Target Wallet. The Minneapolis-based company has launched its own mobile payment service in an updated version of the Target app. Target promises faster checkouts and discounts with its service, and you can get it now.
Target Wallet plugs into the retailer's REDcard credit and debit cards. You need to log in with a Target account and have one of those cards to use the Wallet functionality. However, a update will add the option to store gift cards with Wallet. When checking out, you have to pull up the Wallet UI and have the cashier scan the barcode on the screen. Target claims its "up to four times faster than other payment types," but did not specify which types. The barcode also integrates "Cartwheel" coupons and discounts.
The first version of Target's app with Wallet functionality is available now. So, give it a shot if you want. Hey Target, if this doesn't work out, can we finally have NFC payments?
