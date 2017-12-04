OnePlus has launched a few limited editions of its phones in the past, such as the Midnight Black OP3T. Rumors have been circulating about a possible Star Wars Edition of the 5T, and now it has been officially announced in India.

The Star Wars Edition has a white and black color scheme (with a red DND toggle), a nod to the iconic Stormtrooper design from the films. There looks to be a Star Wars theme on the phone, or at least some custom wallpapers. There aren't any hardware differences between this and a regular OP3T, but that's probably to be expected.

The phone will launch in India on December 14, one day before The Last Jedi's debut in the country. There's no word on price or when/if the phone will arrive in more countries. You can find more information at the source link below.