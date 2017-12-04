Stop me if you've heard this one before: The Pixel 2 XL has another screen issue. Just a few days after we posted about the screen flashing when some owners unlock or lock their Pixel 2 XL, some of the device's owners are having difficulty with touch responsiveness near the edges of the screen. The good news is that Google has acknowledged the issue and will sort it out in a future OTA update.

About a week ago, a post in the Pixel User Community forum kicked off a discussion about the apparent lack of responsiveness along the curved edges of the Pixel 2 XL screen. The original poster noticed that while sliding his finger along the screen's edges worked as expected, his taps along the edges were not always registered. He included a video showing the issue in the Display Tester app's "Touch screen test":

For what it's worth, I've never noticed any responsiveness issues on the edges of my Pixel 2 XL screen in my day-to-day use. However, I saw similar results when I ran the test above.

Another user in the Pixel User Community thread shared his video showing the touch responsiveness issue along the edges of his Pixel 2 XL screen, this time while playing Call of Duty Heroes:

Orrin, a Community Manager at Google whose name may be familiar to some of you by now, responded to the thread:

Hey All, Thanks for all the reports here, and to those that sent up additional info. The team has been investigating, and this will be addressed in a future OTA update. Cheers!

The issue (which Artem shares, obviously) appears to be over-aggressive accidental touch protection logic, so an OTA fix makes sense.

When compared with the Pixel 2 XL's bevy of other issues, this one seems fairly minor for the majority of users. Nevertheless, owners of this mostly wonderful device are quickly becoming masters of patience and panic management.