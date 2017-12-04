The worst thing about the future is all the waiting it takes to get here. Those of us anticipating T-Mobile's new LTE-Advanced to go live have had to make do without an official list. Thankfully, just before the weekend, T-Mobile CTO Neville Ray tweeted the general location of all his company's active LTE-A sites.

For those excited about @TMobile’s incredible LTE-A rollout and wanted to know where the technologies are live, here’s the list!! It’s long, and just getting longer! https://t.co/WC9tGGUzU5 https://t.co/aCU4SBz3NO — Neville (@NevilleRay) November 30, 2017

LTE-A, or LTE Advanced, is the same LTE you know and love. The distinction for T-Mobile's new tech really just comes down to carrier aggregation and, in the case of its "trifecta" markets, MIMO, and 256 QAM. All ways of saying more data transmitted across a wider set of connections—but so far as consumers are concerned, it just means faster mobile data.

The only inconvenient thing about LTE-A is that we didn't know precisely where T-Mobile had rolled the feature out. While a map would have been better, at least T-Mobile has published a text-based list of markets.

For your CTRL+F convenience, we've included the full list of areas categorized by state below. So, rather than hunt through the PDF provided by T-Mobile, you can just give our article a quick search. Bold names are so-called "trifecta" markets with ostensibly higher speeds.