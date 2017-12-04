The worst thing about the future is all the waiting it takes to get here. Those of us anticipating T-Mobile's new LTE-Advanced to go live have had to make do without an official list. Thankfully, just before the weekend, T-Mobile CTO Neville Ray tweeted the general location of all his company's active LTE-A sites.
For those excited about @TMobile’s incredible LTE-A rollout and wanted to know where the technologies are live, here’s the list!! It’s long, and just getting longer! https://t.co/WC9tGGUzU5 https://t.co/aCU4SBz3NO
— Neville (@NevilleRay) November 30, 2017
LTE-A, or LTE Advanced, is the same LTE you know and love. The distinction for T-Mobile's new tech really just comes down to carrier aggregation and, in the case of its "trifecta" markets, MIMO, and 256 QAM. All ways of saying more data transmitted across a wider set of connections—but so far as consumers are concerned, it just means faster mobile data.
The only inconvenient thing about LTE-A is that we didn't know precisely where T-Mobile had rolled the feature out. While a map would have been better, at least T-Mobile has published a text-based list of markets.
For your CTRL+F convenience, we've included the full list of areas categorized by state below. So, rather than hunt through the PDF provided by T-Mobile, you can just give our article a quick search. Bold names are so-called "trifecta" markets with ostensibly higher speeds.
AL
- Albertville
- Andalusia
- Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville
- Auburn-Opelika
- Birmingham-Hoover
- Cullman
- Daphne-Fairhope-Foley
- Decatur
- Dothan
- Enterprise
- Florence-Muscle Shoals
- Gadsden
- Huntsville
- Mobile
- Montgomery
- Ozark
- Roanoke
- Scottsboro
- Selma
- Talladega-Sylacauga
- Troy
- Tuscaloosa
- Valley
AR
- Arkadelphia
- Berryville
- Blytheville
- Camden
- Clarksville
- Crossett
- De Queen
- El Dorado
- Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO
- Forrest City
- Fort Smith
- Harrison
- Heber Springs
- Helena-West Helena
- Hope
- Hot Springs
- Jonesboro
- Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway
- Magnolia
- Malvern
- Mena
- Monticello
- Mountain Home
- Newport
- Paragould
- Pine Bluff
- Pocahontas
- Russellville
- Searcy
- Stuttgart
- Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO
- Fort Smith, AR-OK
AZ
- Flagstaff
- Lake Havasu City-Kingman
- Nogales
- Payson
- Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale
- Prescott
- Safford
- Show Low
- Sierra Vista-Douglas
- Tucson
- Yuma
CA
- Anaheim-Santa Ana-Irvine
- Bakersfield
- Chico
- Clearlake
- Crescent City
- El Centro
- Eureka-Arcata-Fortuna
- Fresno
- Hanford-Corcoran
- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Glendale
- Madera
- Merced
- Modesto
- Napa
- Oakland-Hayward-Berkeley
- Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura
- Red Bluff
- Redding
- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario
- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade
- Salinas
- San Diego-Carlsbad
- San Francisco-Redwood City-South SF
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara
- San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande
- San Rafael
- Santa Cruz-Watsonville
- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara
- Santa Rosa
- Sonora
- Stockton-Lodi
- Susanville
- Truckee-Grass Valley
- Ukiah
- Vallejo-Fairfield
- Visalia-Porterville
- Yuba City
CO
- Boulder
- Breckenridge
- Cañon City
- Colorado Springs
- Craig
- Delta
- Denver-Aurora-Lakewood
- Durango
- Edwards
- Fort Collins
- Fort Morgan
- Glenwood Springs
- Grand Junction
- Greeley
- La Junta
- Montrose
- Pueblo
- Steamboat Springs
- Sterling
- Trinidad
CT
- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk
- Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford
- New Haven-Milford
- Norwich-New London
- Torrington
DC
- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
DE
- Dover
- Wilmington, DE-MD-NJ
FL
- Arcadia
- Cape Coral-Fort Myers
- Clewiston
- Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin
- Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach
- Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach-Deerfield Beach
- Gainesville
- Homosassa Springs
- Jacksonville
- Key West
- Lake City
- Lakeland-Winter Haven
- Miami-Miami Beach-Kendall
- Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island
- North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton
- Ocala
- Okeechobee
- Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford
- Palatka
- Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville
- Panama City
- Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent
- Port St. Lucie
- Punta Gorda
- Sebastian-Vero Beach
- Sebring
- Tallahassee
- Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater
- The Villages
- Wauchula
- West Palm Beach-Boca Raton-Delray Beach
GA
- Albany
- Americus
- Athens-Clarke County
- Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell
- Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC
- Bainbridge
- Brunswick
- Calhoun
- Cedartown
- Columbus, GA-AL
- Cordele
- Cornelia
- Dalton
- Douglas
- Dublin
- Gainesville
- Hinesville
- Jefferson
- Jesup
- LaGrange
- Macon
- Milledgeville
- Moultrie
- Rome
- Savannah
- St. Marys
- Statesboro
- Summerville
- Thomaston
- Thomasville
- Tifton
- Toccoa
- Valdosta
- Vidalia
- Warner Robins
- Waycross
HI
- Hilo
- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina
- Kapa’a
- Urban Honolulu
IA
- Ames
- Des Moines-West Des Moines
- Newton
ID
- Blackfoot
- Boise City
- Burley
- Coeur d'Alene
- Hailey
- Idaho Falls
- Lewiston, ID-WA
- Moscow
- Mountain Home
- Pocatello
- Rexburg
- Sandpoint
- Twin Falls
IL
- Bloomington
- Canton
- Carbondale-Marion
- Centralia
- Champaign-Urbana
- Charleston-Mattoon
- Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights
- Danville
- Decatur
- Dixon
- Effingham
- Elgin
- Freeport
- Galesburg
- Jacksonville
- Kankakee
- Lake County-Kenosha County, IL-WI
- Lincoln
- Macomb
- Mount Vernon
- Olney
- Ottawa-Peru
- Peoria
- Pontiac
- Quincy
- Robinson
- Rochelle
- Rockford
- Springfield
IN
- Angola
- Auburn
- Bedford
- Bloomington
- Columbus
- Connersville
- Crawfordsville
- Decatur
- Elkhart-Goshen
- Evansville, IN-KY
- Fort Wayne
- Frankfort
- Gary
- Greensburg
- Huntington
- Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson
- Jasper
- Kendallville
- Kokomo
- Lafayette-West Lafayette
- Linton
- Logansport
- Madison
- Marion
- Michigan City-La Porte
- Monticello
- Muncie
- New Castle
- North Vernon
- Peru
- Plymouth
- Richmond
- Rushville
- Seymour
- South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI
- Terre Haute
- Vincennes
- Wabash
- Warsaw
- Washington
KS
- Arkansas City-Winfield
- Atchison
- Coffeyville
- Colby
- Dodge City
- Emporia
- Fort Scott
- Garden City
- Great Bend
- Hays
- Hutchinson
- Junction City
- Lawrence
- Liberal
- Manhattan
- McPherson
- Ottawa
- Parsons
- Pittsburg
- Salina
- Topeka
- Wichita
KY
- Bardstown
- Bowling Green
- Campbellsville
- Central City
- Danville
- Elizabethtown-Fort Knox
- Frankfort
- Glasgow
- Lexington-Fayette
- London
- Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN
- Madisonville
- Mayfield
- Middlesborough
- Mount Sterling
- Murray
- Owensboro
- Paducah, KY-IL
- Princeton
- Richmond-Berea
- Somerset
LA
- Alexandria
- Bastrop
- Baton Rouge
- Bogalusa
- DeRidder
- Fort Polk South
- Hammond
- Houma-Thibodaux
- Lafayette
- Lake Charles
- Marksville
- Monroe
- Morgan City
- Natchitoches
- New Orleans-Metairie
- Opelousas
- Ruston
- Shreveport-Bossier City
- Ville Platte
MA
- Barnstable Town
- Boston
- Cambridge-Newton-Framingham
- Greenfield Town
- Pittsfield
- Springfield
- Vineyard Haven
- Worcester, MA-CT
MD
- Baltimore-Columbia-Towson
- California-Lexington Park
- Cambridge
- Cumberland
- Easton
- Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV
- Salisbury, MD-DE
- Silver Spring-Frederick-Rockville
- Cumberland, MD-WV
ME
- Augusta-Waterville
- Bangor
- Lewiston-Auburn
- Portland-South Portland
MI
- Adrian
- Alma
- Alpena
- Ann Arbor
- Battle Creek
- Bay City
- Big Rapids
- Cadillac
- Coldwater
- Detroit-Dearborn-Livonia
- Flint
- Grand Rapids-Wyoming
- Hillsdale
- Holland
- Ionia
- Jackson
- Kalamazoo-Portage
- Lansing-East Lansing
- Ludington
- Midland
- Monroe
- Mount Pleasant
- Muskegon
- Niles-Benton Harbor
- Owosso
- Saginaw
- Sault Ste. Marie
- Sturgis
- Traverse City
- Warren-Troy-Farmington Hills
MN
- Albert Lea
- Alexandria
- Austin
- Bemidji
- Brainerd
- Duluth, MN-WI
- Faribault-Northfield
- Fergus Falls
- Hutchinson
- Litchfield
- Little Falls
- Mankato-North Mankato
- Marshall
- Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI
- Montevideo
- Morris
- New Ulm
- Owatonna
- Red Wing
- Redwood Falls
- Rochester
- St. Cloud
- Waseca
- Willmar
- Winona
- Worthington
MO
- Branson
- Caruthersville
- Cape Girardeau, MO-IL
- Chillicothe
- Clinton
- Columbia
- Farmington
- Fort Leonard Wood
- Hannibal
- Jefferson City
- Joplin
- Kansas City, MO-KS
- Kennett
- Kirksville
- Lebanon
- Macon
- Marshall
- Maryville
- Mexico
- Moberly
- Nevada
- Poplar Bluff
- Rolla
- Sedalia
- Sikeston
- Springfield
- St. Joseph, MO-KS
- St. Louis, MO-IL
- Warrensburg
- West Plains
MS
- Brookhaven
- Clarksdale
- Cleveland
- Columbus
- Corinth
- Greenville
- Greenwood
- Grenada
- Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula
- Hattiesburg
- Indianola
- Jackson
- Laurel
- Meridian
- Natchez
- Oxford
- Picayune
- Starkville
- Tupelo
- Vicksburg
MT
- Billings
- Bozeman
- Butte-Silver Bow
- Helena
- Kalispell
- Missoula
NC
- Albemarle
- Asheville
- Boone
- Burlington
- Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
- Cullowhee
- Dunn
- Durham-Chapel Hill
- Elizabeth City
- Fayetteville
- Forest City
- Goldsboro
- Greensboro-High Point
- Greenville
- Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton
- Jacksonville
- Kill Devil Hills
- Kinston
- Laurinburg
- Lumberton
- Mount Airy
- New Bern
- North Wilkesboro
- Pinehurst-Southern Pines
- Raleigh
- Roanoke Rapids
- Rockingham
- Sanford
- Shelby
- Wilmington
- Wilson
- Winston-Salem
ND
- Bismarck
- Dickinson
- Jamestown
- Fargo, ND-MN
- Grand Forks, ND-MN
- Minot
- Wahpeton
NE
- Lincoln
- Omaha-Council Bluffs
NH
- Berlin, NH-VT
- Claremont-Lebanon, NH-VT
- Concord
- Keene
- Laconia
- Manchester-Nashua
- Rockingham County-Stafford County
NJ
- Atlantic City-Hammonton
- Camden
- Newark, NJ-PA
- Ocean City
- Trenton
- Vineland-Bridgeton
NM
- Alamogordo
- Albuquerque
- Carlsbad-Artesia
- Clovis
- Deming
- Española
- Farmington
- Gallup
- Grants
- Hobbs
- Las Cruces
- Las Vegas
- Los Alamos
- Portales
- Roswell
- Santa Fe
- Silver City
- Taos
NV
- Carson City
- Elko
- Fallon
- Fernley
- Gardnerville Ranchos
- Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise
- Pahrump
- Reno
- Winnemucca
NY
- Albany-Schenectady-Troy
- Amsterdam
- Auburn
- Batavia
- Binghamton
- Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls
- Corning
- Cortland
- Dutchess County-Putnam County
- Elmira
- Glens Falls
- Gloversville
- Hudson
- Ithaca
- Jamestown-Dunkirk-Fredonia
- Kingston
- Nassau County
- New York-Jersey City-White Plains, NY-NJ
- Ogdensburg
- Olean
- Oneonta
- Plattsburgh
- Rochester
- Seneca Falls
- Syracuse
- Utica-Rome
- Watertown-Fort Drum
OH
- Akron
- Ashland
- Ashtabula
- Athens
- Bellefontaine
- Bucyrus
- Cambridge
- Canton-Massillon
- Celina
- Chillicothe
- Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN
- Cleveland-Elyria
- Columbus
- Coshocton
- Dayton
- Defiance
- Eaton
- Findlay
- Fremont
- Greenville
- Hillsboro
- Jackson
- Lima
- Mansfield
- Marietta
- Marion
- Mount Vernon
- New Philadelphia-Dover
- Norwalk
- Port Clinton
- Portsmouth
- Salem
- Sandusky
- Sidney
- Springfield
- Tiffin
- Toledo
- Urbana
- Van Wert
- Wapakoneta
- Washington Court House
- Wilmington
- Wooster
- Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA
- Zanesville
OK
- Ada
- Altus
- Ardmore
- Bartlesville
- Duncan
- Durant
- Elk City
- Enid
- Hugo
- Lawton
- McAlester
- Miami
- Muskogee
- Oklahoma City
- Ponca City
- Shawnee
- Stillwater
- Tahlequah
- Tulsa
- Weatherford
- Woodward
OR
- Albany
- Astoria
- Bend-Redmond
- Corvallis
- Eugene
- Grants Pass
- Hermiston-Pendleton
- Hood River
- Klamath Falls
- La Grande
- Madras
- Medford
- Newport
- Ontario, OR-ID
- Prineville
- Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Roseburg
- Salem
- The Dalles
PA
- Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ
- Altoona
- Bloomsburg-Berwick
- Bradford
- Chambersburg-Waynesboro
- DuBois
- East Stroudsburg
- Erie
- Gettysburg
- Harrisburg-Carlisle
- Indiana
- Johnstown
- Lancaster
- Lebanon
- Lewisburg
- Lewistown
- Lock Haven
- Meadville
- Montgomery County-Bucks County-Chester County
- New Castle
- Oil City
- Philadelphia
- Pittsburgh
- Pottsville
- Reading
- Sayre
- Scranton-Wilkes-Barre-Hazleton
- Selinsgrove
- Somerset
- State College
- Sunbury
- Warren
- Williamsport
- York-Hanover
Puerto Rico
- Adjuntas
- Aguadilla-Isabela
- Arecibo
- Coamo
- Coco
- Guayama
- Jayuya
- Mayagüez
- Ponce
- San Germán
- San Juan-Carolina-Caguas
- Santa Isabel
RI
- Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
SC
- Bennettsville
- Charleston-North Charleston
- Columbia
- Florence
- Gaffney
- Georgetown
- Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin
- Greenwood
- Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort
- Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC
- Newberry
- Orangeburg
- Seneca
- Spartanburg
- Sumter
SD
- Belle Fourche
- Brookings
- Huron
- Madison
- Mitchell
- Pierre
- Rapid City
- Sioux Falls
- Spearfish
- Watertown
TN
- Athens
- Chattanooga
- Clarksville
- Cleveland
- Cookeville
- Crossville
- Dayton
- Dyersburg
- Greeneville
- Jackson
- Johnson City
- Kingsport-Bristol, TN-VA
- Knoxville
- Lawrenceburg
- Lewisburg
- Martin
- McMinnville
- Memphis
- Morristown
- Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin
- Newport
- Paris
- Sevierville
- Shelbyville
- Tullahoma-Manchester
- Union City
TX
- Abilene
- Alice
- Amarillo
- Andrews
- Athens
- Atlanta
- Austin-Round Rock
- Bay City
- Beaumont-Port Arthur
- Beeville
- Big Spring
- Borger
- Bowie
- Brenham
- Brownsville-Harlingen
- Brownwood
- Cameron
- Carthage
- Center
- College Station-Bryan
- Corpus Christi
- Corsicana
- Dallas-Plano-Irving
- Del Rio
- Eagle Pass
- Edna
- El Campo
- El Paso
- Fort Worth-Arlington
- Fredericksburg
- Gainesville
- Giddings
- Graham
- Hereford
- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land
- Huntsville
- Jacksonville
- Kerrville
- Killeen-Temple
- Kingsland
- Kingsville
- Lamesa
- Laredo
- Levelland
- Longview
- Lubbock
- Lufkin
- Marble Falls
- Marshall
- McAllen-Edinburg-Mission
- Mexia
- Midland
- Mineral Wells
- Mount Pleasant
- Nacogdoches
- Odessa
- Palestine
- Pampa
- Paris
- Pecos
- Plainview
- Port Lavaca
- Raymondville
- Rio Grande City
- San Angelo
- San Antonio-New Braunfels
- Sherman-Denison
- Snyder
- Stephenville
- Sulphur Springs
- Sweetwater
- Texarkana, TX-AR
- Tyler
- Uvalde
- Vernon
- Victoria
- Waco
- West Livingston
- Wichita Falls
- Zapata
UT
- Cedar City
- Heber
- Logan, UT-ID
- Ogden-Clearfield
- Price
- Provo-Orem
- Salt Lake City
- St. George
- Summit Park
- Vernal
VA
- Big Stone Gap
- Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford
- Charlottesville
- Danville
- Harrisonburg
- Lynchburg
- Martinsville
- Richmond
- Roanoke
- Staunton-Waynesboro
- Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News
- Winchester, VA-WV
VT
- Barre
- Bennington
- Burlington-South Burlington
- Rutland
WA
- Bellingham
- Bremerton-Silverdale
- Centralia
- Ellensburg
- Kennewick-Richland
- Longview
- Moses Lake
- Mount Vernon-Anacortes
- Oak Harbor
- Olympia-Tumwater
- Othello
- Port Angeles
- Port Townsend
- Pullman
- Seattle-Bellevue-Everett
- Shelton
- Spokane-Spokane Valley
- Tacoma-Lakewood
- Walla Walla
- Wenatchee
- Yakima
WI
- Appleton
- Baraboo
- Beaver Dam
- Eau Claire
- Fond du Lac
- Green Bay
- Janesville-Beloit
- La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN
- Madison
- Manitowoc
- Menomonie
- Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis
- Oshkosh-Neenah
- Racine
- Sheboygan
- Watertown-Fort Atkinson
- Whitewater-Elkhorn
WV
- Bluefield, WV-VA
- Elkins
- Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH
- Morgantown
- Point Pleasant, WV-OH
- Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH
- Wheeling, WV-OH
WY
- Cheyenne
- Jackson, WY-ID
