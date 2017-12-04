The worst thing about the future is all the waiting it takes to get here. Those of us anticipating T-Mobile's new LTE-Advanced to go live have had to make do without an official list. Thankfully, just before the weekend, T-Mobile CTO Neville Ray tweeted the general location of all his company's active LTE-A sites. 

LTE-A, or LTE Advanced, is the same LTE you know and love. The distinction for T-Mobile's new tech really just comes down to carrier aggregation and, in the case of its "trifecta" markets, MIMO, and 256 QAM. All ways of saying more data transmitted across a wider set of connections—but so far as consumers are concerned, it just means faster mobile data.

The only inconvenient thing about LTE-A is that we didn't know precisely where T-Mobile had rolled the feature out. While a map would have been better, at least T-Mobile has published a text-based list of markets.

For your CTRL+F convenience, we've included the full list of areas categorized by state below. So, rather than hunt through the PDF provided by T-Mobile, you can just give our article a quick search. Bold names are so-called "trifecta" markets with ostensibly higher speeds.

AL

  • Albertville
  • Andalusia
  • Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville
  • Auburn-Opelika
  • Birmingham-Hoover
  • Cullman
  • Daphne-Fairhope-Foley
  • Decatur
  • Dothan
  • Enterprise
  • Florence-Muscle Shoals
  • Gadsden
  • Huntsville
  • Mobile
  • Montgomery
  • Ozark
  • Roanoke
  • Scottsboro
  • Selma
  • Talladega-Sylacauga
  • Troy
  • Tuscaloosa
  • Valley

AR

  • Arkadelphia
  • Berryville
  • Blytheville
  • Camden
  • Clarksville
  • Crossett
  • De Queen
  • El Dorado
  • Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO
  • Forrest City
  • Fort Smith
  • Harrison
  • Heber Springs
  • Helena-West Helena
  • Hope
  • Hot Springs
  • Jonesboro
  • Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway
  • Magnolia
  • Malvern
  • Mena
  • Monticello
  • Mountain Home
  • Newport
  • Paragould
  • Pine Bluff
  • Pocahontas
  • Russellville
  • Searcy
  • Stuttgart
  • Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO
  • Fort Smith, AR-OK

AZ

  • Flagstaff
  • Lake Havasu City-Kingman
  • Nogales
  • Payson
  • Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale
  • Prescott
  • Safford
  • Show Low
  • Sierra Vista-Douglas
  • Tucson
  • Yuma

CA

  • Anaheim-Santa Ana-Irvine
  • Bakersfield
  • Chico
  • Clearlake
  • Crescent City
  • El Centro
  • Eureka-Arcata-Fortuna
  • Fresno
  • Hanford-Corcoran
  • Los Angeles-Long Beach-Glendale
  • Madera
  • Merced
  • Modesto
  • Napa
  • Oakland-Hayward-Berkeley
  • Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura
  • Red Bluff
  • Redding
  • Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario
  • Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade
  • Salinas
  • San Diego-Carlsbad
  • San Francisco-Redwood City-South SF
  • San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara
  • San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande
  • San Rafael
  • Santa Cruz-Watsonville
  • Santa Maria-Santa Barbara
  • Santa Rosa
  • Sonora
  • Stockton-Lodi
  • Susanville
  • Truckee-Grass Valley
  • Ukiah
  • Vallejo-Fairfield
  • Visalia-Porterville
  • Yuba City

CO

  • Boulder
  • Breckenridge
  • Cañon City
  • Colorado Springs
  • Craig
  • Delta
  • Denver-Aurora-Lakewood
  • Durango
  • Edwards
  • Fort Collins
  • Fort Morgan
  • Glenwood Springs
  • Grand Junction
  • Greeley
  • La Junta
  • Montrose
  • Pueblo
  • Steamboat Springs
  • Sterling
  • Trinidad

CT

  • Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk
  • Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford
  • New Haven-Milford
  • Norwich-New London
  • Torrington

DC

  • Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

DE

  • Dover
  • Wilmington, DE-MD-NJ

FL

  • Arcadia
  • Cape Coral-Fort Myers
  • Clewiston
  • Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin
  • Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach
  • Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach-Deerfield Beach
  • Gainesville
  • Homosassa Springs
  • Jacksonville
  • Key West
  • Lake City
  • Lakeland-Winter Haven
  • Miami-Miami Beach-Kendall
  • Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island
  • North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton
  • Ocala
  • Okeechobee
  • Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford
  • Palatka
  • Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville
  • Panama City
  • Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent
  • Port St. Lucie
  • Punta Gorda
  • Sebastian-Vero Beach
  • Sebring
  • Tallahassee
  • Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater
  • The Villages
  • Wauchula
  • West Palm Beach-Boca Raton-Delray Beach

GA

  • Albany
  • Americus
  • Athens-Clarke County
  • Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell
  • Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC
  • Bainbridge
  • Brunswick
  • Calhoun
  • Cedartown
  • Columbus, GA-AL
  • Cordele
  • Cornelia
  • Dalton
  • Douglas
  • Dublin
  • Gainesville
  • Hinesville
  • Jefferson
  • Jesup
  • LaGrange
  • Macon
  • Milledgeville
  • Moultrie
  • Rome
  • Savannah
  • St. Marys
  • Statesboro
  • Summerville
  • Thomaston
  • Thomasville
  • Tifton
  • Toccoa
  • Valdosta
  • Vidalia
  • Warner Robins
  • Waycross

HI

  • Hilo
  • Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina
  • Kapa’a
  • Urban Honolulu

IA

  • Ames
  • Des Moines-West Des Moines
  • Newton

ID

  • Blackfoot
  • Boise City
  • Burley
  • Coeur d'Alene
  • Hailey
  • Idaho Falls
  • Lewiston, ID-WA
  • Moscow
  • Mountain Home
  • Pocatello
  • Rexburg
  • Sandpoint
  • Twin Falls

IL

  • Bloomington
  • Canton
  • Carbondale-Marion
  • Centralia
  • Champaign-Urbana
  • Charleston-Mattoon
  • Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights
  • Danville
  • Decatur
  • Dixon
  • Effingham
  • Elgin
  • Freeport
  • Galesburg
  • Jacksonville
  • Kankakee
  • Lake County-Kenosha County, IL-WI
  • Lincoln
  • Macomb
  • Mount Vernon
  • Olney
  • Ottawa-Peru
  • Peoria
  • Pontiac
  • Quincy
  • Robinson
  • Rochelle
  • Rockford
  • Springfield

IN

  • Angola
  • Auburn
  • Bedford
  • Bloomington
  • Columbus
  • Connersville
  • Crawfordsville
  • Decatur
  • Elkhart-Goshen
  • Evansville, IN-KY
  • Fort Wayne
  • Frankfort
  • Gary
  • Greensburg
  • Huntington
  • Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson
  • Jasper
  • Kendallville
  • Kokomo
  • Lafayette-West Lafayette
  • Linton
  • Logansport
  • Madison
  • Marion
  • Michigan City-La Porte
  • Monticello
  • Muncie
  • New Castle
  • North Vernon
  • Peru
  • Plymouth
  • Richmond
  • Rushville
  • Seymour
  • South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI
  • Terre Haute
  • Vincennes
  • Wabash
  • Warsaw
  • Washington

KS

  • Arkansas City-Winfield
  • Atchison
  • Coffeyville
  • Colby
  • Dodge City
  • Emporia
  • Fort Scott
  • Garden City
  • Great Bend
  • Hays
  • Hutchinson
  • Junction City
  • Lawrence
  • Liberal
  • Manhattan
  • McPherson
  • Ottawa
  • Parsons
  • Pittsburg
  • Salina
  • Topeka
  • Wichita

KY

  • Bardstown
  • Bowling Green
  • Campbellsville
  • Central City
  • Danville
  • Elizabethtown-Fort Knox
  • Frankfort
  • Glasgow
  • Lexington-Fayette
  • London
  • Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN
  • Madisonville
  • Mayfield
  • Middlesborough
  • Mount Sterling
  • Murray
  • Owensboro
  • Paducah, KY-IL
  • Princeton
  • Richmond-Berea
  • Somerset

LA

  • Alexandria
  • Bastrop
  • Baton Rouge
  • Bogalusa
  • DeRidder
  • Fort Polk South
  • Hammond
  • Houma-Thibodaux
  • Lafayette
  • Lake Charles
  • Marksville
  • Monroe
  • Morgan City
  • Natchitoches
  • New Orleans-Metairie
  • Opelousas
  • Ruston
  • Shreveport-Bossier City
  • Ville Platte

MA

  • Barnstable Town
  • Boston
  • Cambridge-Newton-Framingham
  • Greenfield Town
  • Pittsfield
  • Springfield
  • Vineyard Haven
  • Worcester, MA-CT

MD

  • Baltimore-Columbia-Towson
  • California-Lexington Park
  • Cambridge
  • Cumberland
  • Easton
  • Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV
  • Salisbury, MD-DE
  • Silver Spring-Frederick-Rockville
  • Cumberland, MD-WV

ME

  • Augusta-Waterville
  • Bangor
  • Lewiston-Auburn
  • Portland-South Portland

MI

  • Adrian
  • Alma
  • Alpena
  • Ann Arbor
  • Battle Creek
  • Bay City
  • Big Rapids
  • Cadillac
  • Coldwater
  • Detroit-Dearborn-Livonia
  • Flint
  • Grand Rapids-Wyoming
  • Hillsdale
  • Holland
  • Ionia
  • Jackson
  • Kalamazoo-Portage
  • Lansing-East Lansing
  • Ludington
  • Midland
  • Monroe
  • Mount Pleasant
  • Muskegon
  • Niles-Benton Harbor
  • Owosso
  • Saginaw
  • Sault Ste. Marie
  • Sturgis
  • Traverse City
  • Warren-Troy-Farmington Hills

MN

  • Albert Lea
  • Alexandria
  • Austin
  • Bemidji
  • Brainerd
  • Duluth, MN-WI
  • Faribault-Northfield
  • Fergus Falls
  • Hutchinson
  • Litchfield
  • Little Falls
  • Mankato-North Mankato
  • Marshall
  • Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI
  • Montevideo
  • Morris
  • New Ulm
  • Owatonna
  • Red Wing
  • Redwood Falls
  • Rochester
  • St. Cloud
  • Waseca
  • Willmar
  • Winona
  • Worthington

MO

  • Branson
  • Caruthersville
  • Cape Girardeau, MO-IL
  • Chillicothe
  • Clinton
  • Columbia
  • Farmington
  • Fort Leonard Wood
  • Hannibal
  • Jefferson City
  • Joplin
  • Kansas City, MO-KS
  • Kennett
  • Kirksville
  • Lebanon
  • Macon
  • Marshall
  • Maryville
  • Mexico
  • Moberly
  • Nevada
  • Poplar Bluff
  • Rolla
  • Sedalia
  • Sikeston
  • Springfield
  • St. Joseph, MO-KS
  • St. Louis, MO-IL
  • Warrensburg
  • West Plains

MS

  • Brookhaven
  • Clarksdale
  • Cleveland
  • Columbus
  • Corinth
  • Greenville
  • Greenwood
  • Grenada
  • Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula
  • Hattiesburg
  • Indianola
  • Jackson
  • Laurel
  • Meridian
  • Natchez
  • Oxford
  • Picayune
  • Starkville
  • Tupelo
  • Vicksburg

MT

  • Billings
  • Bozeman
  • Butte-Silver Bow
  • Helena
  • Kalispell
  • Missoula

NC

  • Albemarle
  • Asheville
  • Boone
  • Burlington
  • Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
  • Cullowhee
  • Dunn
  • Durham-Chapel Hill
  • Elizabeth City
  • Fayetteville
  • Forest City
  • Goldsboro
  • Greensboro-High Point
  • Greenville
  • Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton
  • Jacksonville
  • Kill Devil Hills
  • Kinston
  • Laurinburg
  • Lumberton
  • Mount Airy
  • New Bern
  • North Wilkesboro
  • Pinehurst-Southern Pines
  • Raleigh
  • Roanoke Rapids
  • Rockingham
  • Sanford
  • Shelby
  • Wilmington
  • Wilson
  • Winston-Salem

ND

  • Bismarck
  • Dickinson
  • Jamestown
  • Fargo, ND-MN
  • Grand Forks, ND-MN
  • Minot
  • Wahpeton

NE

  • Lincoln
  • Omaha-Council Bluffs

NH

  • Berlin, NH-VT
  • Claremont-Lebanon, NH-VT
  • Concord
  • Keene
  • Laconia
  • Manchester-Nashua
  • Rockingham County-Stafford County

NJ

  • Atlantic City-Hammonton
  • Camden
  • Newark, NJ-PA
  • Ocean City
  • Trenton
  • Vineland-Bridgeton

NM

  • Alamogordo
  • Albuquerque
  • Carlsbad-Artesia
  • Clovis
  • Deming
  • Española
  • Farmington
  • Gallup
  • Grants
  • Hobbs
  • Las Cruces
  • Las Vegas
  • Los Alamos
  • Portales
  • Roswell
  • Santa Fe
  • Silver City
  • Taos

NV

  • Carson City
  • Elko
  • Fallon
  • Fernley
  • Gardnerville Ranchos
  • Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise
  • Pahrump
  • Reno
  • Winnemucca

NY

  • Albany-Schenectady-Troy
  • Amsterdam
  • Auburn
  • Batavia
  • Binghamton
  • Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls
  • Corning
  • Cortland
  • Dutchess County-Putnam County
  • Elmira
  • Glens Falls
  • Gloversville
  • Hudson
  • Ithaca
  • Jamestown-Dunkirk-Fredonia
  • Kingston
  • Nassau County
  • New York-Jersey City-White Plains, NY-NJ
  • Ogdensburg
  • Olean
  • Oneonta
  • Plattsburgh
  • Rochester
  • Seneca Falls
  • Syracuse
  • Utica-Rome
  • Watertown-Fort Drum

OH

  • Akron
  • Ashland
  • Ashtabula
  • Athens
  • Bellefontaine
  • Bucyrus
  • Cambridge
  • Canton-Massillon
  • Celina
  • Chillicothe
  • Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN
  • Cleveland-Elyria
  • Columbus
  • Coshocton
  • Dayton
  • Defiance
  • Eaton
  • Findlay
  • Fremont
  • Greenville
  • Hillsboro
  • Jackson
  • Lima
  • Mansfield
  • Marietta
  • Marion
  • Mount Vernon
  • New Philadelphia-Dover
  • Norwalk
  • Port Clinton
  • Portsmouth
  • Salem
  • Sandusky
  • Sidney
  • Springfield
  • Tiffin
  • Toledo
  • Urbana
  • Van Wert
  • Wapakoneta
  • Washington Court House
  • Wilmington
  • Wooster
  • Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA
  • Zanesville

OK

  • Ada
  • Altus
  • Ardmore
  • Bartlesville
  • Duncan
  • Durant
  • Elk City
  • Enid
  • Hugo
  • Lawton
  • McAlester
  • Miami
  • Muskogee
  • Oklahoma City
  • Ponca City
  • Shawnee
  • Stillwater
  • Tahlequah
  • Tulsa
  • Weatherford
  • Woodward

OR

  • Albany
  • Astoria
  • Bend-Redmond
  • Corvallis
  • Eugene
  • Grants Pass
  • Hermiston-Pendleton
  • Hood River
  • Klamath Falls
  • La Grande
  • Madras
  • Medford
  • Newport
  • Ontario, OR-ID
  • Prineville
  • Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
  • Roseburg
  • Salem
  • The Dalles

PA

  • Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ
  • Altoona
  • Bloomsburg-Berwick
  • Bradford
  • Chambersburg-Waynesboro
  • DuBois
  • East Stroudsburg
  • Erie
  • Gettysburg
  • Harrisburg-Carlisle
  • Indiana
  • Johnstown
  • Lancaster
  • Lebanon
  • Lewisburg
  • Lewistown
  • Lock Haven
  • Meadville
  • Montgomery County-Bucks County-Chester County
  • New Castle
  • Oil City
  • Philadelphia
  • Pittsburgh
  • Pottsville
  • Reading
  • Sayre
  • Scranton-Wilkes-Barre-Hazleton
  • Selinsgrove
  • Somerset
  • State College
  • Sunbury
  • Warren
  • Williamsport
  • York-Hanover

Puerto Rico

  • Adjuntas
  • Aguadilla-Isabela
  • Arecibo
  • Coamo
  • Coco
  • Guayama
  • Jayuya
  • Mayagüez
  • Ponce
  • San Germán
  • San Juan-Carolina-Caguas
  • Santa Isabel

RI

  • Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

SC

  • Bennettsville
  • Charleston-North Charleston
  • Columbia
  • Florence
  • Gaffney
  • Georgetown
  • Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin
  • Greenwood
  • Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort
  • Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC
  • Newberry
  • Orangeburg
  • Seneca
  • Spartanburg
  • Sumter

SD

  • Belle Fourche
  • Brookings
  • Huron
  • Madison
  • Mitchell
  • Pierre
  • Rapid City
  • Sioux Falls
  • Spearfish
  • Watertown

TN

  • Athens
  • Chattanooga
  • Clarksville
  • Cleveland
  • Cookeville
  • Crossville
  • Dayton
  • Dyersburg
  • Greeneville
  • Jackson
  • Johnson City
  • Kingsport-Bristol, TN-VA
  • Knoxville
  • Lawrenceburg
  • Lewisburg
  • Martin
  • McMinnville
  • Memphis
  • Morristown
  • Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin
  • Newport
  • Paris
  • Sevierville
  • Shelbyville
  • Tullahoma-Manchester
  • Union City

TX

  • Abilene
  • Alice
  • Amarillo
  • Andrews
  • Athens
  • Atlanta
  • Austin-Round Rock
  • Bay City
  • Beaumont-Port Arthur
  • Beeville
  • Big Spring
  • Borger
  • Bowie
  • Brenham
  • Brownsville-Harlingen
  • Brownwood
  • Cameron
  • Carthage
  • Center
  • College Station-Bryan
  • Corpus Christi
  • Corsicana
  • Dallas-Plano-Irving
  • Del Rio
  • Eagle Pass
  • Edna
  • El Campo
  • El Paso
  • Fort Worth-Arlington
  • Fredericksburg
  • Gainesville
  • Giddings
  • Graham
  • Hereford
  • Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land
  • Huntsville
  • Jacksonville
  • Kerrville
  • Killeen-Temple
  • Kingsland
  • Kingsville
  • Lamesa
  • Laredo
  • Levelland
  • Longview
  • Lubbock
  • Lufkin
  • Marble Falls
  • Marshall
  • McAllen-Edinburg-Mission
  • Mexia
  • Midland
  • Mineral Wells
  • Mount Pleasant
  • Nacogdoches
  • Odessa
  • Palestine
  • Pampa
  • Paris
  • Pecos
  • Plainview
  • Port Lavaca
  • Raymondville
  • Rio Grande City
  • San Angelo
  • San Antonio-New Braunfels
  • Sherman-Denison
  • Snyder
  • Stephenville
  • Sulphur Springs
  • Sweetwater
  • Texarkana, TX-AR
  • Tyler
  • Uvalde
  • Vernon
  • Victoria
  • Waco
  • West Livingston
  • Wichita Falls
  • Zapata

UT

  • Cedar City
  • Heber
  • Logan, UT-ID
  • Ogden-Clearfield
  • Price
  • Provo-Orem
  • Salt Lake City
  • St. George
  • Summit Park
  • Vernal

VA

  • Big Stone Gap
  • Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford
  • Charlottesville
  • Danville
  • Harrisonburg
  • Lynchburg
  • Martinsville
  • Richmond
  • Roanoke
  • Staunton-Waynesboro
  • Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News
  • Winchester, VA-WV

VT

  • Barre
  • Bennington
  • Burlington-South Burlington
  • Rutland

WA

  • Bellingham
  • Bremerton-Silverdale
  • Centralia
  • Ellensburg
  • Kennewick-Richland
  • Longview
  • Moses Lake
  • Mount Vernon-Anacortes
  • Oak Harbor
  • Olympia-Tumwater
  • Othello
  • Port Angeles
  • Port Townsend
  • Pullman
  • Seattle-Bellevue-Everett
  • Shelton
  • Spokane-Spokane Valley
  • Tacoma-Lakewood
  • Walla Walla
  • Wenatchee
  • Yakima

WI

  • Appleton
  • Baraboo
  • Beaver Dam
  • Eau Claire
  • Fond du Lac
  • Green Bay
  • Janesville-Beloit
  • La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN
  • Madison
  • Manitowoc
  • Menomonie
  • Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis
  • Oshkosh-Neenah
  • Racine
  • Sheboygan
  • Watertown-Fort Atkinson
  • Whitewater-Elkhorn

WV

  • Bluefield, WV-VA
  • Elkins
  • Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH
  • Morgantown
  • Point Pleasant, WV-OH
  • Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH
  • Wheeling, WV-OH

WY

  • Cheyenne
  • Jackson, WY-ID