It's almost time for another round of updates to Google's Android devices. The currently supported Pixels and Nexus phones should begin seeing new builds tomorrow, but Google already has the latest security bulletin up to detail what's fixed in the new version. There don't appear to be any functional updates this month, though.
If you're interested in the full list of patches included in the December updates, you can see the Android security bulletin. This is different than the Pixel/Nexus bulletin, which covers issues specific to Google's devices. Last month was the first time we got this Google-specific bulletin, and it included notes on functional updates. This time, there's no section for functional updates. Either Google doesn't plan to do that every month or there are no functional updates this time around.
According to Google's bulletin page, the firmware images won't be available until tomorrow (December 5th). OTA updates usually roll out after the images are posted, so tomorrow will probably be our first chance to get a look at the new builds. There will be two patch levels this month: 12-1 and 12-5. The Nexus/Pixel builds should all be 12-5. We'll update as soon as the system images are available.
