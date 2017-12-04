We've reviewed a few Android-powered portable projectors here on Android Police, like Anker's Nebula Mars and the AAXA P2-A. But if you'd rather get a normal portable projector that you can connect your own smart stuff to, we have just the giveaway for you. We've partnered with DB Power to give away six of the company's T21 projectors!

The T21 has a super bright 1800 Lumen lamp, with a projection resolution of 800x480. That's brighter than most other projectors this size, since it's only 7.5 inches wide. You can mirror your phone display over a USB connection, or plug in external media players/game consoles with the HDMI port or 3-in-1 analog input. There's also a headphone jack, in case you want to use external speakers.

If you want to buy one yourself, you can get it on Amazon for $102.99 (at the time of writing). A three-year warranty comes with every purchase. Also be sure to visit DB Power's website for more of their products, and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

This giveaway will run from Friday, December 1 to 11:59 PM Pacific Time on Monday, December 4. Six winners will receive one T21 projector. Winners will be contacted by DB Power in order to obtain shipping information. This giveaway is only available to US residents. Good luck!

DB Power Projector Giveaway

