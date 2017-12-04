Samsung hasn't seen fit to offer a discount on its unlocked Note 8 yet—you'll still pat $950 for that device. However, you can get a nice little bonus today only. Purchase the unlocked Note 8, and you get a free Galaxy Tab A 8.0 tablet. It's not as capable as the Note 8, but free is free.

The Galaxy Tab A 8.0 retails for $200 from Samsung, but you can find it a little cheaper online. It has a quad-core Exynos SoC, 1.5GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, and an 8-inch 1024 x 768 screen. The tablet shipped with Lollipop but has since been updated to Nougat. It's nothing special, but the Tab A 8.0 seems like a good value with 4.4 stars on Amazon with more than 2,000 reviews.

To get the free tablet, just add a Note 8 to your cart and you'll be prompted to add the tablet as a free gift. I'm not sure how many Note 8 owners will use a tablet with inferior hardware, but you could sell it, use it to occupy the kids, or give it as a gift. It is the season for that sort of thing.