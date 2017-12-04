Around a week ago, BLU issued a broken software update for its Life One X2 phone. In at least some cases, users who applied the update were locked out of their phones. Late this afternoon, BLU's official Twitter account—which, much to the chagrin of affected users, was silent on the subject for almost a week—issued a statement that the problem had been fixed via a new update.
Urgent: Life One X2 Lock Software Fix! 1/1
If your Life One X2 was updated & experienced an issue with a password lock, send us an email at [email protected]
— BLU Products (@BLU_Products) December 4, 2017
Urgent: Life One X2 Lock Software Fix! 2/2
We will provide you with the software update that resolves the issue and grants you access to your device.
Note: This fix is only for users which haven’t yet done a Factory Reset or exceeded the amount of pin attempts.
— BLU Products (@BLU_Products) December 4, 2017
For the full historical details, you can check out our previous coverage on the subject here, but the short version is that an update caused at least some BLU Life One X2 devices to have an unknown pin/password applied, preventing users from booting and, therefore, using their phones. Allegedly a factory reset could fix the issue, but would result in loss of data.
AP's own James Sanders, author of the original article covering this subject, reached out to BLU and just recently received the following statement from a representative:
Hi James, I just wanted to update you on the Life One X2, we have fixed the issue, customers are already updating and happy to have their devices restored.
Details are unfortunately sparse, and although we've reached out to both the BLU representative and the support line provided by BLU for additional information and instructions, they haven't yet responded to our inquiries.
The files for the alleged 'fix' have popped up on Twitter, but since BLU has kept the associated details secret, we aren't sure how they're intended to be used. They could be applied via fastboot or flashed via recovery, but without the included instructions, we can't be sure. Since affected devices can't boot past the PIN/password screen at boot, the convenience of an OTA is likely out of the question.
If you were among those who applied the previous faulty update and experienced the issues (and you haven't yet performed a factory reset or exceeded the allowed number of password attempts), you are encouraged to reach out to [email protected] for support. We'll update this post when we know the precise details involved in the fix.
Either way, it's not great that it took almost week for BLU to finally make a statement about the subject. If I were a Life One X2 owner, I'd be livid.
