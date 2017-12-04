December is here and 2017 starts to wind down. I'm back with some more app sales for you all. Due to the volume of homework and the end-of-semester rush, I was not able to get to a post on Friday — mea culpa. Regardless, it seems like we didn't miss much, which sets us up nicely for today.

Free

Apps

  1. Clipboard Pro (License) $2.49 -> Free; 9 hours left
  2. Blue Light Filter Pro $2.99 -> Free; 9 hours left
  3. Voice Recorder Pro (License) $2.49 -> Free; 9 hours left
  4. Trueshot Swing Tempo $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  5. Cool Rubik's Cube Patterns Pro $2.00 -> Free; 3 days left
  6. Custom Home Cost Calculator $3.99 -> Free; 4 days left
  7. Linkfy - Never miss a link $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  8. Metapod - Podcast Manager $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  9. Earthing & Bonding Guide $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  10. kVA Calculator $1.12 -> Free; 6 days left
  11. R1+R2 Zs Calculator $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left

Games

  1. LASERBREAK 2 Pro $0.99 -> Free; 9 hours left
  2. The Frankenstein Wars $4.99 -> Free; 9 hours left
  3. Aim Cannon $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  4. Survival Online GO $2.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  5. Mega Cubes 3D $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  6. 4D Cubez $2.49 -> Free; 4 days left
  7. 13 DAYS OF LIFE $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
  8. City Planner - Modern Construction $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
  9. Finger Snake 8 Bit Retro $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
  10. Guns And Wheels Zombie (Full) $1.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  11. Diamo XL $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left

Icon packs & customization

  1. 3D New Year 2018 LWP $1.49 -> Free; 9 hours left
  2. Alien Jungle 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  3. Icon Pack - Crystal $1.49 -> Free; 1 day left
  4. Graby Spin - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  5. Rugos Premium - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  6. Tree Village 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  7. AMOLED 4K PRO Wallpapers $8.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  8. Fresy - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  9. Icon Pack - 3D shaped Icons $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  10. Oreo KWGT $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  11. Yomira- Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left

Sale

Apps

  1. Full Page Screenshot $3.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  2. Max Zs Values $2.49 -> $1.49; 6 days left
  3. Video Player by Halos (No Ads & Donation) $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left

Games

  1. Monster's Socks $2.99 -> $0.99; 1 day left
  2. Muscle Princess $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  3. REDDEN $2.99 -> $1.99; 5 days left
  4. Dungeon Adventure: Heroic Ed. $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  5. Lucius Demake $3.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  6. Infamous Machine $4.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  7. Warrior Chess $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left

Icon packs & customization

  1. Retrofit Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 9 hours left

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

  1. Battery Saver: ZEMB Full $1.49 -> Free; 6 days left
  2. VIP Bet Helper $23.99 -> $11.99; 4 days left
  3. Total RAM Speed Booster $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left