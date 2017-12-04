Article Contents
December is here and 2017 starts to wind down. I'm back with some more app sales for you all. Due to the volume of homework and the end-of-semester rush, I was not able to get to a post on Friday — mea culpa. Regardless, it seems like we didn't miss much, which sets us up nicely for today.
Free
Apps
- Clipboard Pro (License) $2.49 -> Free; 9 hours left
- Blue Light Filter Pro $2.99 -> Free; 9 hours left
- Voice Recorder Pro (License) $2.49 -> Free; 9 hours left
- Trueshot Swing Tempo $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Cool Rubik's Cube Patterns Pro $2.00 -> Free; 3 days left
- Custom Home Cost Calculator $3.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Linkfy - Never miss a link $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Metapod - Podcast Manager $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Earthing & Bonding Guide $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- kVA Calculator $1.12 -> Free; 6 days left
- R1+R2 Zs Calculator $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
Games
- LASERBREAK 2 Pro $0.99 -> Free; 9 hours left
- The Frankenstein Wars $4.99 -> Free; 9 hours left
- Aim Cannon $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Survival Online GO $2.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Mega Cubes 3D $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- 4D Cubez $2.49 -> Free; 4 days left
- 13 DAYS OF LIFE $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- City Planner - Modern Construction $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Finger Snake 8 Bit Retro $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Guns And Wheels Zombie (Full) $1.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Diamo XL $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Icon packs & customization
- 3D New Year 2018 LWP $1.49 -> Free; 9 hours left
- Alien Jungle 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Icon Pack - Crystal $1.49 -> Free; 1 day left
- Graby Spin - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Rugos Premium - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Tree Village 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- AMOLED 4K PRO Wallpapers $8.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Fresy - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Icon Pack - 3D shaped Icons $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Oreo KWGT $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Yomira- Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
Sale
Apps
- Full Page Screenshot $3.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Max Zs Values $2.49 -> $1.49; 6 days left
- Video Player by Halos (No Ads & Donation) $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
Games
- Monster's Socks $2.99 -> $0.99; 1 day left
- Muscle Princess $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- REDDEN $2.99 -> $1.99; 5 days left
- Dungeon Adventure: Heroic Ed. $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Lucius Demake $3.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Infamous Machine $4.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Warrior Chess $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
Icon packs & customization
- Retrofit Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 9 hours left
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- Battery Saver: ZEMB Full $1.49 -> Free; 6 days left
- VIP Bet Helper $23.99 -> $11.99; 4 days left
- Total RAM Speed Booster $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
