Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so.

Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Looking for the previous roundup editions? Find them here.

Apps

Datally: mobile data-saving & WiFi app by Google

Android Police coverage: Google's 'Triangle' data-saving app renamed to 'Datally', is now available globally

Now that it is out of beta status Google has decided to rebrand their data saving application Triangle with an all-new name. Datally: mobile data-saving & WiFi app by Google is what it is called now, and it provides the same service as Triangle. Essentially, this is a data saving application for all of you Android users out there that do not have unlimited data. This way you can control how much data you use without worrying about going over your allotted cellular plan's data limits.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Data doesn’t have to be confusing, hard to control, or expensive. Saving mobile data is easy with Datally, a smart new app by Google. It’s a mobile data manager that will help you monitor, save, and gain control of your data. Through tracking and controlling app data usage, you save more data and get the most out of your phone. Get Datally and start saving data now.

Underburn - Dynamic Content Aware Brightness

Sure, Underburn - Dynamic Content Aware Brightness may be yet another screen dimmer on the Play Store, but it differentiates itself by going about its dimming process in an entirely new way. You see, this is an app specifically for users of dark themes. The thing is, not every app will follow a dark theme, which is where Underburn - Dynamic Content Aware Brightness comes into play. It dynamically reduces your screen brightness based on what's currently showing on your screen.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

This app is only for users of dark themes. If you do not use dark themes, this is not for you. Ever had someone send you a white image at night, or had to open a browser, while using a dark theme? No need to fumble for that brightness control any more, Underburn will reduce the brightness for you.



Pixel Walls

Pixel Walls is a paid upfront wallpaper application that contains quite a few designs that should fit in perfectly with Google's Pixel line of phones. New wallpapers are added every couple of days, but even when you consider what is currently listed, this app should serve all of you Material Design theming needs perfectly.

Monetization: $1.49 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Fully featured and customized app. High resolution wallpapers. Download, set wallpaper, set favorite. Fast loading wallpapers. Wallpapers will be added every 48 hours. All wallpapers are created by me. Sharing and pirating wallpapers are not allowed. Use genuine app and support the development.

Autotiles (Full Version)

Autotiles is a Quick Settings customization application that runs on Android 7.0 or higher. Basically, it provides you with an easy way to create your very own Quick Setting tiles. You can choose from over 900+ Material Design icons as well as over 40+ actions/activities to manage your device. Oh, and if you would like to take a look at the app before you make a purchase, there is a free version available on the Play Store.

Monetization: $2.49 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Autotiles lets you add custom tiles to your Quick Settings Panel with automated actions and activities on smartphones with Android 7.0 Nougat or better. Just like with Tasker or Automate, Autotiles brings the ultimate tool for quick and easy task automation via tiles in your quick settings drawer with a nice and easy-to-use interface, friendly with novice users.

UltraCorder

UltraCorder is a new camcorder application that lets you record full sensor resolution videos using HEVC/H.265 encoding. This way your videos will take up half the room they once did thanks to UltraCorder using a newer and more optimized encoding method. Just keep in mind that your device has to already support the HEVC/H.265 encoder before this app can make use of it.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

UltraCorder allows you to take videos with the full camera sensor resolution and using ultra efficient HEVC/H.265 encoding for smaller file sizes. Using HEVC encoding, you can achieve the same video quality at half the size of AVC/H.264 encoding, or higher quality at the same size. The format is supported from Android 7.0 and up on most devices.

CopyClip - Clipboard Manager

I am a firm believer in always having a clipboard application installed on all of my computing devices, that way I can quickly revisit any words or phrases I may have cut and pasted in the past. That is why I was happy to come across CopyClip - Clipboard Manager. Not only does it provide a friendly UI that is easy to use, but it does so without any in-app purchases or advertisements to muddy up your experience.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

CopyClip is a powerful and easy-to-use Clipboard Manager that that automatically saves everything you copy. You can access your recent clippings through a non-obtrusive drop down notification and pin your favorite clippings to save them for later use. You don't have to open the app to access your clipboard.

Hater

Apparently, the Hater dating application became known thanks to a segment on the US made invention-themed TV show Shark Tank. What is interesting is that this is a dating app that targets users who hate certain things and then matches like-minded people through their shared hate. Currently it would appear that many features are still missing, so it may take some time before Hater is competitive with all of the other dating apps already available on the Play Store.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

HATER IS THE APP THAT MATCHES YOU BASED ON WHAT YOU HATE. Swipe on everything from Slow Walkers to Selfies. Our algorithm finds your best matches, based on your swipes. When you swipe on other people, it's anonymous. You'll only match when you both swipe right... so haters can match, meet, date, and hate together.

Mirror Emoji Keyboard

Mirror Emoji Keyboard is a new emoji keyboard for Android that provides an easy way to create an emoji that looks just like you. So no longer do you have to fuss about with painstakingly creating your emoji through a long list of customization options as you can simply take a selfie that will instantly transform into an emoji that bares your resemblance.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Mirror takes a selfie photo of the user, and attempts to transform the user's face into a set of emoji that look recognizably like that user in lots of different emotions. The user can then set up a keyboard or use native sharing tools to use these emoji on other applications such as messengers, email and social networks.

GifKey - Gif Keyboard Support

GifKey - Gif Keyboard Support offers a slick little workaround for applications that are unable to utilize gif keyboard support. While the app in question has to contain support for gifs in general, GifKey - Gif Keyboard Support adds in a workaround that affords you an easy way to use the gifs included in any of your favorite gif keyboards.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

GIF keyboards are amazing, but sometimes there are apps that do not support them. This app acts as a middleman for you to share GIFs from your GIF keyboard to apps that do not have the GIF keyboard support, but do have GIF/Image sharing support.

PUFnPOW Gift - What to give?

PUFnPOW Gift - What to give? is a tool that is useful for helping indecisive people choose gifts for their friends and family. Sure, it may not be as valuable to the people who are already aware of the hot ticket items available this year, but for those that aren't, PUFnPOW Gift - What to give? may just come in real handy. And if consumer products aren't your bag, then you can check out the devs other apps that are centered around pets and travel.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

Never know what to give? PUF. And your problem's gone. Pick ur finest gift. Drone? Socks? Earrings? Ice skates? Birthday? Christmas? Anniversary? Need ideas for a perfect present? Decide by the elimination. Solve your daily little problem with just a few swipes. Pick something for you too :)

Nebula Alarm Clock

Sure, there are already plenty of alarm clock apps available on the Play Store. Heck, you even have one installed by default on every Android device you own. But the thing is, maybe it would be nice to change things up by gamifying your alarm clock app? This is precisely what Nebula Alarm Clock offers. By providing a simple way to "grow stars," you have a means of encouragement for using not only your alarm but also a method that encourages staying away from your evil snooze button.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $2.49

--

The Nebula Alarm Clock is a brand new twist on the alarm clock app, packed with features to help you fight the urge to hit the snooze button. We guarantee you've never tried any alarm clock like it. Here's how it works: Every night, you grow a star little by little while you sleep. When your alarm goes off in the morning, you'll wake up to a brand new star, ready for you to collect.

Canva – Create beautiful designs anywhere, faster.

Canva – Create beautiful designs anywhere, faster is a unique application that provides a simple to use interface for creating pleasant looking picture-based designs. This is not only useful for social media posts, but it also comes in handy for some lighter web design, such as headers or heroes on your personal blog.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $64.99

--

Canva makes design amazingly simple (and loads of fun). Create beautiful designs for work, school and play in minutes with Canva – no design skills or complex software needed. Whether you need an Instagram post, Facebook header, photo editor, pic collage, wedding invitation or poster maker, Canva is an all-in-one design app that allows you to produce eye-catching graphics on the go.

Gyroscope

Gyroscope takes all of your information from Google Fit (along with many other applications) and combines the metrics from these multiple sources into one easily readable interface. So think of it as an information hub for all of your activities and activity tracking apps.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $6.99 - $69.99

--

See beautiful daily, weekly and monthly reports of your life, and easily save them as images or share them with the world. The optional Pro membership gives you the ability to track even more about your life—with automatic sleep tracking, mood tracking, and much more.

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

GoDaddy Bookkeeping

GoDaddy Bookkeeping is a tie-in application for GoDaddy's Bookkeeping and Get Paid subscribers, so if you do not use these services, this app is of no consequence. For those that do use these services, you can expect an easy to use app that organizes your invoicing and finances in one place.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Stop doing busy work with our daily data imports from PayPal, eBay, Etsy, Amazon, and over 5,000 banks and credit cards. Automatic, daily imports of your data means no more data entry and managing complicated spreadsheets. And, you'll have charts & spending summaries at your fingertips. Compatible with Android 4.0 or later.

HAPPY! AR

HAPPY! AR is a tie-in augmented reality application for the upcoming SYFY TV show Happy! that stars a flying donkey character voiced by Patton Oswalt. Unlike the dark humor found in the show, this app exists as a Tamagotchi-like experience. You can play with Happy by having him sing or dance, or you can directly ask him questions in order to see what humorous responses he throws at you.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Happy is a delightful little ball of funshine, and your new imaginary friend. He can’t wait to play with you. Happy (voiced by the inimitable Patton Oswalt) is here to fly, flounce and flit around your surroundings. He can sing, he can dance, he can make pancakes, he can even poop. Ask Happy questions, play with him and shoot video of your interactions. You’ll never need to talk to a real friend again.

AirBtts

If you happen to be using Apple's AirPods with any of your Android devices, then AirBtts may be just what you have been looking for. It provides an easily read pop-up that displays your Apple AirPods' battery level. This way you can stay on top of how much juice you have left before you have to recharge them again, which sounds pretty handy to me.

Monetization: $2.49 / no ads / no IAPs

--

This App provides Information about the Battery Status for your Apple AirPods.

Know A Worthy New App? Let Us Know!

If you have an application in mind for the next issue of the roundup, feel free to send us an email and let us know.

Important: there are 2 requirements in order for the app to be considered, listed below.

the app's launch date has to be no longer than 2 weeks ago

it has to be original, ground-breaking, well-reviewed, interesting, fun, etc - the cream of the crop

Now, if and only if the above requirements have been satisfied, fire up an email to this address: [email protected].

1 sponsored placement per week is available (your app would be featured at the top and marked as sponsored) - please contact us for details.