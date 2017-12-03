Security is a big deal these days. Google understands this, which is why its Safe Browsing team is implementing even more mandates for applications. Apps that handle user or device data will soon have to provide their own privacy policies. If this requirement isn't met, warnings may be shown on users' devices.

Applications that handle personal device and user data, like phone numbers or emails, will be required to prompt users and display their own privacy policy. And if the data collected by this app doesn't relate to its functionality, the app will have to explain how this data will be used, after which the user can provide his/her consent. This will apply at all times; for instance, the list of installed apps on your device cannot be sent from your device during a crash report without consent.

These changes will begin 60 days from December 1st, which should be January 30th, 2018. It applies to both Google Play and other app markets. If the requirements listed are not met, warnings may be shown on user devices through Google Play Protect or on webpages that lead to these apps. So if you're a developer and your app collects personal data, you have a little under two months to get your apps to comply with these new rules.