These days, most manufacturers aim for their phones to have things like small bezels, longer screens, and water resistance. ZTE apparently didn't get this memo when it decided to sell the Axon M, a dual-screen and foldable smartphone, exclusively on AT&T. At its starting price of $725, it was a hard sell. Perhaps this $200 discount will entice those who were intrigued by the concept, but didn't want to spend that much money.

It's clear that the Axon M's headline feature is its display - sorry, I mean displays. The two 5.2" 1080p TFT displays combine to form a 6.75" 2160x1920 panel, which unfortunately does have a noticeable seam down the middle when fully deployed. Other specs include a Snapdragon 821, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a single 20MP camera (only one is necessary since the phone can flip). These aren't the best specs, but you're more buying this phone for the dual screens.

Full retail for the AT&T Axon M is still $724.99 through Best Buy, but if you opt for the monthly payment route, you'll pay $17.49/month over 30 months instead of the regular $24.17/month. That adds up to $524.70, or a hair over $200 off the MSRP. Do note that the discount is distributed through monthly payment credits, so you can't just pay it all off at once. In any case, if you're an AT&T customer and you were considering an Axon M, now you have a little more of an incentive to do so.