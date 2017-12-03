The LTE version of Lenovo's Tab 4 Plus 10" was discounted to $249.99 just over a week ago, but it's now seen an even more significant price drop to $225.99 - a total of $54 off its MSRP. If you're in the market for a larger 10" tablet that isn't going to break the bank, you might want to have a look at this one.

The Tab 4 Plus 10" features a 10" (obviously) 1280x800 IPS display, a Snapdragon 625, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, an 8MP rear camera, a 5MP front-facing camera, and a 7,000mAh battery. It also has a fingerprint sensor and a USB Type-C port, which is handy. There's not a ton of horsepower here, but the lower-resolution display and the larger battery should make for some decent battery life.

Amazon reviews average at 4.2 stars, which isn't bad at all. Shipping is free, and if you couldn't tell from the 'prime' badge, Amazon guarantees that it'll arrive before Christmas. Hit the source link below to grab a Tab 4 Plus 10" LTE of your very own.