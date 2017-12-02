If you're kicking yourself for not scooping up a discounted Google Home during the post-Thanksgiving weekend, toss that regret aside and grab your wallet. Google is bringing the price for its medium-sized smart speaker back down to the Black Friday and Cyber Monday price of $79 in the Google Store through the rest of December.

The fine print for the Google Store's $50 discount on the $129 Google Home says the offer ends December 31st, at 11:59 p.m. PT. The terms also include the words "while supplies last" (which can be a great motivator for making an impulse purchase) and state that this offer can't be combined with others. The Google Home Mini also recently received a price drop to $29 for the rest of the month with the same terms.

There has been quite a wave of attractive discounts on Google's Assistant-enabled smart speakers recently, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see more in the coming weeks. The season of these offers coincides with a series of nice improvements to Google's smart speakers. In November alone, the Google Home got multiple-calendar support, a broadcast feature to amplify your voice across all the Google Homes in your house, and the ability to understand multiple commands at once.

If you've always wondered what it would be like to control your house with the power of your voice, or if you just want a more substantial embodiment of Google Assistant at your beck and call, this is a great time to dip your toes in the smart-home waters.