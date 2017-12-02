Google often likes to give free things to people after they've purchased their products. Just look at Chromecast owners and all the Google Play credit they're drowning in. Now the same thing appears to be happening to owners of certain Chromebooks; if you own a Google Pixelbook, a Samsung Chromebook Plus, or a Samsung Chromebook Pro, you can get six months of Netflix for the incredible price of free.99.

Both existing and future owners are eligible to receive six months of Netflix's $11.99/month 'Two Screens at a Time' streaming plan for a total value of $65.94. If you already have a Netflix plan of a different tier, you can apply that $65.94 towards that. However, you cannot put it towards gift subscriptions. Should Netflix change its plan prices before you can redeem your credit, you'll get six months of credit at that new price's value.

I'd imagine there's a decent overlap between owners of these premium Chromebooks and Netflix subscription holders, so Google is probably giving away quite a bit of money in Netflix subscriptions. Our own Jeff already redeemed his credit with his Chromebook Plus, along with a free $20 Play credit and $60 in cars in Asphalt 8. You have until December 31st to take advantage of this.