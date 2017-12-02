We've been seeing a ton of deals on the Home Mini lately, namely with the $29 price drop 'til the end of 2017, the $4 deal through Walmart and Google Express, and more. Google even offered them for free with Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL purchases again. Now Nest and Google are handing free Home Minis out to those who purchase a Nest product for over $99.

This isn't as great of a deal for older Nest products that were discounted during Black Friday, but for newer ones like Nest Protect, Thermostat E, or the new Outdoor IQ (when it comes out), this is a nice little incentive. Keep in mind that you have to purchase a product or bundle that is $99 on its own; you can't just buy several items that add up to $99. When you add an eligible product to your cart on Nest's site, you'll be prompted to pick a color. But on the Google Store, you have to manually add a Home Mini to your cart.

The Google Store technically says "$100 or more," while Nest says "over $99," but the distinction really isn't necessary since there isn't an individual Nest product for sale under $100 anyway. (The discount doesn't seem to cover products from other companies not branded as 'Nest.') The offer began yesterday and expires on December 31st at 11:59pm PT, so you still have some time to ponder about a Nest purchase. It's worth noting that Nest is offering free overnight shipping for the holidays, which is a nice perk.