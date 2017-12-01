LG rolled the V30 out to US carriers almost two months ago, but the unlocked version (US998) has been missing in action. Well, now you can buy it. It's going to cost you a pretty penny, though. The unlocked V30 is going for $819.99 at B&H. There is, however, a rebate if you want to pick up some more LG gear.

The unlocked V30 is the same on the inside as the carrier variants. It's got a Snapdragon 835, 64GB of storage, 4GB of RAM, and a 6-inch 1440p OLED display. It works on both CDMA and GSM networks with support for LTE on bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 12, 13, 20, 25, and 66.

The phone is now on sale at B&H for $820 with immediate shipping. You can also up to $400 back if you buy another LG product. That includes TVs, appliances, and more. You don't pay any tax outside of New York and New Jersey.