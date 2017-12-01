We've covered TWRP many times in the past, usually when the custom recovery adds support for more devices. Just last month, it became officially available for the Pixel 2 (in alpha), the Moto G5, and others. This time, TeamWin has announced an update that has started to roll out to all supported phones and tablets.
TWRP 3.2 is a point release, so there's nothing groundbreaking, but the update still has plenty of useful additions. The recovery is now using Android 8.0 as a base, and flashing Oreo-based zip files should work better. You can now restore adb backups through the TWRP interface, and support for v2 fstab and newer xt4 FBE policies is included. There are also some fixes for the Pixel 2, specifically the ability do decrypt synthetic passwords.
You can see the entire changelog at the source link below. Ethan Yonker (head developer for TWRP) said the update isn't yet available for some devices due to build errors, which should be fixed over the coming days.
- Source:
- TWRP
Comments