I have been biding my time with the recent rumors of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds coming to Android to ensure that it will indeed exist as an official release. After spending some time digging through a few Chinese sites, it does look as though the rumors are legit. As of yesterday Tencent and TIMI Studio Group released an official webpage complete with a trailer for their upcoming game. If that wasn't enough good news, there is a second web page from Tencent that popped up for a different PUBG mobile game developed by Lightspeed & Quantum Studio. While it is still unknown if these games will ever come to the West, it is pretty interesting to see that there will be two official PUBG adaptations coming to the Android in the near future.

Trailer courtesy of EAA!! - FPS News

So far details are pretty light for both of these releases. What is currently known about the TIMI Studio Group version is that you can pre-register from within the official site, but you will have to use a WeChat or QQ account to actually sign-up. It also appears that this version is not a direct port as it will contain naval battles, which are not in the original PC title.

Oh, and if the announcement about the first release wasn't enough of a surprise, there is apparently a second PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds mobile game coming to Android in China that looks a little closer to the original PC game. This is the one being developed by Lightspeed & Quantum Studio. It too is available for pre-registration, though it also requires a WeChat or QQ account to sign-up. There is also a trailer available for this version, which you view below.

Trailer courtesy of Tiểu Nhất



So yeah, there you have it. Tencent is not just bringing PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds to mobile, they are doing so with two separate releases. While we all may be asking ourselves why anyone would even need two different PUBG games on Android, I am sure that Tencent has worked out a perfectly good reason for their two-tiered approach. Maybe if these ever come over to the West, we will find out exactly why two PUBG games are better than just one.