Every once in a while we all need to chill out, to set aside a bit of time for relaxation. Maybe put on some light music while you enjoy a bit of peace. Other times, you need the power of 14 watts of crystal clear OontZ exploding against your eardrums. Lucky for you, you can pick up OontZ Angle 3 Ultra speaker for just $34.99 at Amazon, a savings of $15-66. At least, until the end of today.

Cambridge SoundWorks' OontZ Angle 3 Ultra has dual stereo drivers and a passive bass radiator crammed into a 6.4" package. You can even pair two together and assign one to each channel for an improved stereo experience. And with up to 100 feet of range, you won't have much in the way of constraints.

It's also IPX6 certified, giving it "weatherproof" water resistance. That probably means you can't submerge it, but it should handle provide some ooontzing techno to accompany your shower beer. It also has up to 20 hours of battery life for extended audio sessions, and comes with a 6-foot charging cable and 3.5mm audio cable for auxiliary input—you know, for plugging into that headphone jack all the OEMs tell us we don't need anymore.

You've only got until the end of the day today to grab one, as it's an Amazon Deal of the Day, so hop on it.