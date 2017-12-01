According to a tweet from Stripe CEO Patrick Collison (his new boss), David Singleton has left his position as Android Wear's VP of engineering at Google. Given the decline of the platform in the last few years, it's understandable why Singleton made the decision to jump ship.

Delighted to welcome @dps to Stripe to lead engineering. (Leading big teams at Google is great and all but have you seen the Fitbit for Bonsai Trees? https://t.co/A5rqMFKElD) — Patrick Collison (@patrickc) December 1, 2017

Singleton will be joining Stripe, an online payments company, as an engineering lead - not much different from his former position at Google, where he's worked since 2006. He'd been a VP of engineering at Google since October 2015. Neither his LinkedIn nor his Twitter has been updated with his new place of employment yet, but I'd say that a tweet from your new company's CEO is enough proof.

You can see an interview with Singleton here, in which he talked about Android Wear back in May at I/O 2017.