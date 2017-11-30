Twitter Lite was first introduced around eight months ago as a Progressive Web App, but it turned it into an Android application and published it on the Play Store for users in the Philippines back in September. Now an additional 24 countries will also be able to download it through the Play Store, even though the app is functionally identical to the PWA.

We’re bringing Twitter Lite to the Google Play Store in 24 more countries! It minimizes data usage, loads quickly on slower connections, and installs in less than 3MB on your Android device.https://t.co/kXLb0RyXWv — Twitter (@Twitter) December 1, 2017

The 24 countries are as follows: Algeria, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Egypt, Israel, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Malaysia, Nigeria, Nepal, Panama, Peru, Serbia, El Salvador, South Africa, Thailand, Tunisia, Tanzania, and Venezuela. But if you've been looking for a lightweight Twitter client, you can simply navigate to mobile.twitter.com wherever you are in the world and install the app, and it can even be added to your homescreen and app drawer. It's virtually the exact same thing as the APK.

That being said, if you're in one of those 24 countries and would like an APK updatable through the Play Store, you know where to find it. If you're not and still want the APK, you can grab it via APK Mirror.