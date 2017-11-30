It's getting ridiculous at this point. Google Home has been available for over a year and despite the slow initial rollout of video services, things have picked up with Netflix being joined by CBS, HBO NOW, YouTube TV, CW, and most recently Viki. Now there's another one joining the fold of video partners and, no, again, it is not Google Play Movies. It's Crackle.

Crackle is an online streaming service owned by Sony and, according to Wikipedia, it is available in 21 countries. It's free and ad-supported, and it features original content as well as movies and TV shows from partners such as Miramax, MGM, Universal Studios, The Walt Disney Company, and more. To be frank, I've seen and heard about Crackle several times, but it never occurred to me that it would be one of the first Google Home supported video partners. I sure didn't think it'd make it before Play Movies... but what do I know?

If you want to stream over Crackle, you don't need to add an account to your Google Home. All you need is to specify "play x on Crackle" and it should start streaming to your Chromecast or Android TV. Odds are it only works in the US, even if Crackle exists in other countries. Dubbing isn't supported on Crackle and neither is going to the "previous episode," but you can play the next episode, stop, pause, resume, skip back, and toggle captions.

Alternate title: Google Home turns its back on Play Movies and dramatically shouts, "Release the Crackle!"