Hot on the heels of the U11's Android 8.0 Oreo OTA update, HTC has published the RUU files for it. If you haven't yet received the update or can't install the OTA for whatever reason, you can now flash 8.0 Oreo onto your phone manually.
The RUU is version 2.31.617.2 and weighs in at 1.9GB. If you flash it, your phone will be completely reset and you'll have to set your entire phone up again. But if you know how to flash an RUU, you probably already knew that.
If you've got a U11 and would like to download it, hit the source link below. There are directions there. Alternatively, you can download it directly by clicking here (the download will start immediately).
- Source:
- HTC Support
