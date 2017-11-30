Even if you're not familiar with Hangouts Meet, it's pretty easy to tell what it is just from its name. As a quick recap, it's a service made primarily for people conducting meetings to video chat and/or call team members in faraway places. Whereas the previous maximum number of participants for G Suite Enterprise Edition users was 30, it's now been raised to 50.

Of this 50-participant limit, you can have any mix of video and dial-in entry points possible, so even those with slower Internet can join in on the "fun." This is already effective on all meetings organized by G Suite Enterprise Edition users, so you don't have to wait for this to roll out to you.