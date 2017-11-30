'Tis the season for things to go on sale, and sometimes more than one sale. The Google Home Mini is already discounted $20 for the holiday season, and Target will also knock $20 more off if you also pick up a Wemo smart plug. It's quite a festive deal.

As pointed out by a commenter in a recent post about adding smarts to your Christmas tree, Target has a combo deal ideal for your holiday decorations. The Google Home Mini supports Wemo plugs, so you can easily control your tree's lights by voice once you get those devices configured. You can get both of them for $43.99 plus tax right now, too.

To take advantage of the deal, add both the Home Mini and the Wemo plug to your cart. The Home Mini is already $20 off, but another $20 discount is added automatically to bring the total discount to $40. You can pick up in store if there's stock near you or have the devices shipped for free.