Industry-leading ground clearance and approach, breakover and departure angles Unmatched crawl ratios Up to 30 inches of water fording



A modern design that stays true to the original

Instantly recognizable keystone-shaped grille pays homage to Jeep® CJ models Iconic round headlamps and square tail lamps provide distinctive Wrangler character Rugged-yet-distinguished design boasts improved aerodynamics Convenient fold-down windshield for off-road purists More open-air freedom for the only true open-air 4x4 SUV with new easy-to-use Sky One-Touch powertop, two hardtops and premium soft top Dozens of different door, top and windshield combinations



Lightweight, high-strength aluminum doors, hinges, hood, fenders, windshield frame, and magnesium swing gate help reduce weight and boost fuel economy

Suspension tuned to optimize on-road handling and ride comfort without sacrificing off-road capability

Advanced fuel-efficient powertrain menu:

All-new 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine with efficient eTorque technology 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine with Engine Stop-Start (ESS) Diesel power in response to overwhelming consumer demand: 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 with ESS coming in 2019 Two transmission offerings: new eight-speed automatic or six-speed manual



Fourth-generation Uconnect system includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and the choice of 5.0, 7.0- or 8.4-inch touchscreens with pinch-and-zoom capability

Packed with more than 75 available advanced safety and security features

The all-new 2018 Jeep® Wrangler – the most capable and recognized vehicle in the world – builds on its legendary history with an unmatched combination of off-road capability, authentic Jeep design, open-air freedom, advanced fuel-efficient powertrains, superior on- and off-road dynamics, and a host of innovative safety and advanced technology features.

"Jeep has always represented the ultimate in capability and open-air freedom, and our all-new 2018 Wrangler protects that important legacy and takes it into the future," said Mike Manley, Head of Jeep Brand – FCA Global. "The all-new Wrangler is instantly recognizable as a Jeep, staying true to the original, yet it is better in every way – delivering even more rugged capability, more ride comfort, more fuel efficiency courtesy of several advanced powertrain options, more interior comfort, more safety and more technology."

The 2018 Jeep Wrangler 2-door model is available in three different trim configurations: Sport, Sport S and Rubicon. Wrangler 4-door models are available in four different trim configurations: Sport, Sport S, Sahara and Rubicon.

Legendary go-anywhere 4x4 capability: Most capable SUV ever without compromise

The all-new 2018 Jeep Wrangler delivers legendary off-road capability courtesy of two advanced 4x4 systems, and for the first time in Wrangler's history, a two-speed transfer case with full-time four-wheel drive and a 2.72:1 low-range gear ratio that is available on Sahara models. This new Selec-Trac full-time two-speed transfer case is intuitive and allows the driver to set it and forget it, while constantly sending power to the front and rear wheels.

The Command-Trac 4x4 system features a two-speed transfer case with a 2.72:1 low-range gear ratio, and next-generation solid Dana front and rear axles with a 3.45 rear axle ratio.

On Wrangler Rubicon, a Rock-Trac 4x4 system features heavy duty next-generation Dana 44 front and rear axles with a "4LO" ratio of 4:1. A 4.10 front and rear axle ratio is standard as are Tru-Lok locking differentials.

Wrangler Rubicon models offer improved articulation and total suspension travel versus the previous generation with help from an electronic sway-bar disconnect. With the standard six-speed manual transmission, Wrangler Rubicon has an impressive and improved crawl ratio of 84.2:1, and 77.2:1 on Rubicon models equipped with the new eight-speed automatic transmission – both of which makes scaling any obstacle on the trail easy.

Both Command-Trac and Rock-Trac systems offer full-time torque management, enabling optimal grip in low-traction conditions.

An available Trac-Lok limited-slip rear differential provides extra torque and grip during slippery, low-traction situations, such as driving over sand, gravel, snow or ice.

Every Wrangler model receives a Trail Rated badge thanks to legendary 4x4 capability that includes features such as:

Command-Trac 4x4 system with 2.72:1 crawl ratio standard on Sport and Sahara models

Rock-Trac 4x4 system with a "4LO" ratio of 4:1 and Tru-Lok locking differentials standard on Rubicon models

Skid plates and front and rear tow hooks

All-new front fascia and available front and rear steel heavy-duty off-road winch-ready bumpers with removable end caps

Industry-leading approach angle of 44 degrees, breakover angle of 27.8 degrees, departure angle of 37 degrees and ground clearance of 10.9 inches

Aggressive available 17-inch off-road wheels; Rubicon models get 33-inch tires standard

Up to 30 inches of water fording

Up to 3,500-lb. towing capacity

Modern take on authentic Jeep Wrangler design

The all-new 2018 Jeep Wrangler builds on a sculptural design aesthetic that is immediately recognizable with its traditional Jeep design cues. Wrangler's new exterior design is bold and rugged with a wide stance and lowered beltline with larger windows for better outward visibility, especially out on the trails.

The Jeep design team gave the legendary seven-slot grille an updated look that now shows both of the outer grille slats intersecting with the headlights, paying homage to the Jeep CJ. The top of the keystone-shaped grille has been gently swept back for improved aerodynamics.

On Sahara and Rubicon models, available LED headlamps and fog lamps offer crisp white lighting and add to the Wrangler's distinctive look. These models feature daytime running lights that now form a halo around the outside perimeter of the headlights, and standard LED forward turn signals are positioned on the front of the trapezoidal wheel flares. From behind, traditional square tail lamps feature available LED lighting.

Dozens of different door, top and windshield combinations allow for endless configuration possibilities. A new half-door design will be available starting in 2019.

The windshield's rake has been optimized for improved aerodynamics and features a new four bolt design at the top of the windshield's frame to allow the windshield to fold down quickly and easily. A new header bar now connects the A-pillars and stays in place even when the windshield is folded down. This allows the rearview mirror to remain in place even with the windshield folded.

Two-piece body-color fender flares with a black lower insert give a raised profile and are standard on Sahara and available on Rubicon models.

New lightweight, high-strength aluminum doors now feature the Torx bit tool size stamped directly onto the hinge to eliminate guessing which tool size is needed to remove the doors.

New for 2018, all Wranglers feature body-colored sport bars, which are welded to the body and feature integrated grab handles.

As the only true open-air 4x4 SUV on the market, an all-new easy-to-use Sky One-Touch powertop strengthens Wrangler's promise of utility and adventure by allowing occupants to retract the full-length open canvas roof with a push of a button (available in the second quarter of 2018).

An all-new premium Sunrider soft top provides another easy open-air option and has been improved by adding two additional bows to manage the fabric. This new design helps to quiet wind noise and allows for easier access to partial and full open top positions. New for 2018, the soft top features retainers that slide into a track for easier rear passenger window removal.

Wrangler Sahara and Rubicon models share a body-color hardtop option (black on Sport and Sport S), offering a unique, premium appearance while a black three-piece hardtop, available on all models, offers even more options for open-air driving. Lighter Freedom panels and improved latches enable a quicker removal and installation of the hardtop.

Authentic interior design boasts premium features and technology

The new 2018 Jeep Wrangler's interior combines authentic styling, versatility, comfort and intuitive feature use. Precision craftsmanship and high-quality materials are found throughout the cabin.

The heritage-inspired center stack features a clean, sculpted form that complements the horizontal dashboard design and sports a finish dictated by the model choice. A hand-wrapped instrument panel features a soft-touch surface with accent stitching on Wrangler Sahara models. Functional features, including climate and volume control knobs, media charging and connectivity ports and Engine Stop Start (ESS) control are all sculpted for quick recognition and are easily within reach of the front-seat occupants. Inboard and outboard circular HVAC vents are surrounded by a platinum chrome bezel for a precise and premium yet rugged appearance with full functionality.

Jeep functionality and versatility are celebrated in the center console and distinguished with metal-plated accents. A redesigned center console houses the gear shift selection, transfer case and parking brake. Real bolts featured on the shifter, grab handles and frame the infotainment screen highlight genuine construction methods.

A push-button starter, featuring a weather-proof surround, makes its debut on the 2018 Wrangler and is easily located within the driver's reach.

Cloth or leather-contoured seats feature accent stitching, and now feature adjustable bolster and lumbar support. Available comfort features include heated front seats and steering wheel.

The driver and front passenger vinyl-wrapped door trim panels are soft to the touch, and the arm rests have been lengthened for better comfort. New Lift-Assist handles under each door armrest feature an integrated pull-cup design that makes door removal quicker and easier than ever. Convenience features include passive entry with Keyless Go.

The instrument cluster features a 3.5- or an available 7-inch thin-film transistor (TFT) information LED display. The 7-inch LED display allows the driver to configure information in more than 100 ways including current media being played, tire pressure, or digital speed readout. Integrated buttons on the steering wheel control audio, voice, and speed functions and allow the driver to keep their hands on the wheel at all times.

A 7.0- or an available 8.4-inch touchscreen – the most advanced and largest display Uconnect system display ever offered on Wrangler – houses the fourth-generation Uconnect system and now sits prominently atop the center stack. The fourth-generation Uconnect system enhances the user interface and system performance with quicker start up times and improved screen resolution. A 5.0-inch touchscreen is standard on Wrangler Sport. Directly below the touchscreen are functional features such as climate and volume control knobs and media connectivity ports.

Two USB ports up front and two in reach of occupants in the back seat connect to the media center. Standard 12-volt accessory outlets are located throughout the all-new Wrangler and a 115-volt AC outlet is available to power select three-pronged home electronics.

Clever storage solutions are found throughout the 2018 Wrangler, including durable mesh pockets that extend the entire length of the doors and numerous phone storage areas.

The available subwoofer is now located on the right side of the rear cargo area allowing for even more storage space. An under-floor storage area behind the rear seat provides room to secure small items out of sight. The glove box is now damped and like the center console, can be locked to safely secure valuables when the top is down. The available all-new Trail Rail cargo management system allows easy access to the contents in the cargo area and provides additional storage options to organize and secure cargo.

Proven body-on-frame design is the foundation for legendary Jeep capability

The 2018 Jeep Wrangler receives a multitude of improvements to optimize ride, handling and sound characteristics, while reducing weight and improving fuel economy. Utilizing a body-on-frame design, and featuring a superbly engineered five-link suspension system, Wrangler delivers even more capability, with improved on-road driving dynamics and passenger safety.

To protect critical vehicle components while on the trail – including the fuel tank, transfer case and automatic transmission oil pan – Wrangler employs four skid plates and bars. Rubicon models benefit from the use of heavy gauge tubular steel rock rails to curtail potential body damage inflicted while out on the trail.

The use of lightweight, high-strength aluminum closures, including the doors, door hinges, hood, fender flares, windshield frame and magnesium swing gate, help reduce weight and boost fuel economy. Other ways the Jeep engineering team looked to reduce weight included using hollow track and stabilizer bars, aluminum engine mounts and steering gear, and a larger, lighter master cylinder.

For 2018, Wrangler continues to utilize the proven five-link coil suspension configuration. Wrangler's front suspension features a lateral control arm and four longitudinal control arms. Full-width track bars made of forged steel control lateral movement of the axle with minimal angle change during suspension travel. The roll center height has been raised and the spring rates have been retuned to provide a comfortable ride when traveling around town.

The five-link rear suspension features two upper and two lower forged steel control arms for longitudinal control, and a track bar for lateral axle control. The control arms are located outside of the frame rails while the rear shocks are splayed (angled inboard at the top) to provide consistent damping.

The shocks have been retuned and demonstrate optimum balance between on-road handling and legendary off-road capability. Ride comfort, body-roll control, and handling is significantly improved with new shock tuning, hard points, and body mount strategy.

On Wrangler Rubicon models, an electronic front sway-bar disconnect is featured to provide additional wheel travel when the terrain calls for it.

A best-in-class approach angle of 44 degrees, breakover angle of 27.8 degrees, departure angle of 37 degrees and a ground clearance of 10.9 inches allows Wrangler to go anywhere.

Wrangler also benefits from up to 30 inches of water fording and up to 3,500-lb. towing capacity with the available towing package.

Advanced fuel-efficient powertrains

The 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 and all-new 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder engines join the Wrangler lineup, while the 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine is upgraded for 2018.

2.0-liter turbocharged I-4 engine

The all-new 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine with eTorque technology is rated a best-in-class 270 horsepower and 295 lb.-ft. of torque and mated to a new eight-speed automatic transmission. The 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder (I-4) engine's torque output surpasses that of the V-6 engine offered in Wrangler. The all-new eTorque system improves fuel economy, launch performance, and driver comfort during start/stop operations.

The eTorque system's hybrid functions include auto stop/start, electric power assist, extended fuel shut-off, transmission shift management, intelligent battery charging and regenerative braking. Both the engine and fuel flow may be turned off during stops, coasting or when the engine is decelerating.

The all-new 2.0-liter I-4 engine features a twin-scroll, low-inertia turbocharger with an electronically actuated waste gate for exceptional responsiveness and performance, even while traversing over difficult terrain. The turbo is mounted directly to the cylinder head to improve durability. A dedicated cooling circuit lowers the temperature of the intake air, throttle body and turbocharger.

Direct injection, coupled with turbocharging, enables more efficient combustion and increased performance. The 2.0-liter I-4 engine's fuel pump supplies the engine's 2,900-psi high-pressure common-rail injection system. These high pressures produce better fuel atomization and allow for more precise fuel delivery than port fuel-injection systems, which in turn improves both performance and efficiency.

The 2.0-liter turbocharged I-4 engine is part of the Global Medium Engine architecture family and features Double Overhead Camshafts (DOHC), dual independent camshaft timing, and a cooled exhaust gas recirculation (C-EGR) system. This is the first time that the combined use of a twin-scroll turbocharger, C-EGR system, Central Direct Injection and the independent liquid cooling intake of air, throttle body and turbo have been employed together. This combination of technologies enables the high levels of performance and reduces fuel consumption.

3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine

The FCA US 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine delivers 285 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque and now features Engine Stop-Start (ESS) as standard equipment. It is engineered to provide a broad torque band with a focus on low-end torque – an essential trait needed for extreme off-roading.

An all-new six-speed manual transmission is standard on all Wrangler models equipped with the 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6, and a new-to-Wrangler eight-speed automatic transmission is optional.

Known for its refinement, power, efficiency, and adaptability, there are more than five million 3.6-liter V-6 Pentastar engines on the road today. The 2018 Jeep Wrangler benefits from the popular V-6 engine's low-range torque, which is needed when out on the trails or whenever the conditions call for it.

3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 engine

The 3.0-liter EcoDiesel engine will be available starting in 2019. Wrangler 4-door models will offer the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 engine, rated at 260 horsepower and 442 lb.-ft. of torque, with Engine Stop-Start (ESS) standard. A new eight-speed automatic transmission is standard and is designed to handle the increased torque output.

FCA US engineers adapted the engine – manufactured by FCA-owned V.M. Motori – to meet the NAFTA region's regulatory requirements.

Starting in 2019, the EcoDiesel V-6 engine implements new turbocharger technology with a low-friction bearing designed for low end and transient performance. The upgraded EcoDiesel V-6 engine now also features low-friction pistons to improve fuel economy, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and provide an enhanced combustion system – new injector nozzle, piston bowl, and glow plug with integrated combustion pressure sensor to optimize combustion.

Class-exclusive eight-speed automatic transmission

The new 2018 Jeep Wrangler offers an eight-speed automatic transmission, enabling the vehicle to optimize engine output while on the trails or enjoying smooth, efficient power delivery at highway speeds. The eight-speed automatic is available on all Jeep Wrangler models.

Wrangler's eight-speed automatic transmission offers a responsive driving experience. Whether commuting during the week or rock crawling on the weekend, customers will enjoy a smooth, linear power delivery and improved fuel efficiency.

A unique set of two overdrive ratios improve highway fuel economy and reduce overall noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) levels.

Uniquely suited to the requirements of the Wrangler Rubicon model, the eight-speed automatic transmission delivers a 77.2:1 crawl ratio. The improved 4x4 performance benefits from a 4.7:1 first gear ratio coupled with a 4.1:1 final drive delivers unmatched capability.

Six-speed manual transmission

All-new 2018 Jeep Wrangler models are equipped with the new standard six-speed manual transmission. This transmission features a unique design that employs new gear ratios for improved crawl ratio performance, a new gear pattern, and a cable-operated design, which eliminates shifter vibration and improves sound isolation.

The revised shift pattern features improved shift accuracy, a more comfortable shifting position and 50-percent shorter shifter throws than that of the outgoing Wrangler model.

A 4.41 ratio spread offers improved fuel efficiency at faster speeds and delivers quick acceleration with smooth, precise shift quality.

Fourth-generation Uconnect system delivers advanced technology

The all-new 2018 Jeep Wrangler offers three new Uconnect systems - Uconnect 5-, 7- and 8.4NAV, delivering communication, entertainment and navigation features drivers and passengers desire, including a full-color LED instrument cluster. 2018 marks the first-time Wrangler offers the new, fourth-generation Uconnect systems.

The new Uconnect system includes easy-to-use features, enhanced processing power, faster startup times, and touchscreens that display high-resolution graphics.

New Apple CarPlay and Android Auto features

The all-new 2018 Jeep Wrangler is equipped with the Uconnect 7.0 or 8.4NAV systems and includes the new Apple CarPlay and Android Auto features.

Apple CarPlay

Seamlessly integrates an iPhone with the vehicle's built-in display and controls in addition to featuring Siri Voice control. iPhone-equipped drivers can make phone calls, access music, send and receive messages, and receive voice-guided navigation optimized for traffic conditions and more, while staying focused on the road.

Android Auto

System shares useful information when driving and makes it easy to access the best of Google technology. Featuring Google Maps with free voice-guided navigation, live traffic information, lane guidance; on-demand access to 30 million songs with Google Play Music; plus the ability to place phone calls or send and receive messages while keeping hands on the wheel; and ask Google search any question. Android Auto also makes it easy to access popular apps and content from the Uconnect system's touchscreen.

Drivers and passengers also have an abundance of infotainment features at their fingertips with SiriusXM Radio, Travel Link, Traffic and Guardian Connected Services that provide real-time information.

More than 75 available advanced safety and security features

Safety and security were paramount in the development of the all-new 2018 Jeep Wrangler, which offers more than 75 available active and passive safety and security features. Available features include: Blind-spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Path detection, ParkView rear backup camera with dynamic grid lines, electronic stability control (ESC) with electronic roll mitigation and four standard air bags.

All-new Wrangler built with a focus on quality, reliability and durability

The all-new Jeep Wrangler features a rugged yet refined interior that allows customers to take on any trail comfortably. Every Wrangler comes standard with a durable and washable interior and features drain plugs for easy clean up. The Jeep design, engineering and quality teams partnered to deliver a best-in-class interior with improved quality and durable materials throughout. Fit-and-finish, surface quality, material options and the sound quality of moveable parts such as doors and storage bins were all subjected to rigorous testing. The interior of the all-new Wrangler is designed and engineered to set a new standard in customer satisfaction with a keen eye to industry-leading craftsmanship.

The all-new Wrangler has undergone more than 3.9 million miles of testing – one of the highest totals ever for any FCA US vehicle. Extreme-weather testing occurred in various environments, including the scorching Arizona heat and blistering cold of Alaska for months at a time. Wrangler was subjected to global test miles as well in countries such as China, Brazil, India, Australasia and Italy. In addition to all laboratory and standardized tests, the all-new Wrangler traversed Northern Michigan mud, the Rubicon Trail and everywhere in between.

Manufacturing

Jeep vehicles have called Toledo, Ohio, home for more than 75 years, starting with the early Willys-Overland military models. The Jeep Wrangler was added to the Toledo portfolio in 1992. Since 2006, the iconic Jeep Wrangler has been built in the south plant of the Toledo Assembly Complex, or what has also been known as Toledo Supplier Park, an innovative manufacturing project that engages supplier partners to help build the Wrangler body and chassis before being transferred to the FCA US-managed south plant for final assembly.

The all-new, next-generation Wrangler continues to be built in Toledo, but rolls off the line from Toledo Assembly's north plant, which ceased production of the Jeep Cherokee on April 6, 2017. Cherokee production was moved to the Belvidere Assembly Plant, located 60 miles west of Chicago, following a $350 million investment.

The Wrangler's move from the south to the north plant represents the second step of the Company's two-phased, $3.5 billion industrialization plan to realign its U.S. manufacturing operations to expand the Jeep and Ram brands. FCA US has invested $700 million to retool the north plant for production of the all-new Wrangler and added 700 new jobs.

To date, more than 2 million Wranglers have rolled off the line of Toledo's south plant.

Mopar/Jeep Performance Parts

Mopar is introducing more than 200 new Jeep Performance Parts and accessories for owners to personalize the all-new 2018 Jeep Wrangler for any adventure or lifestyle. New Mopar products available for the most capable SUV ever include Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) LED off-road lights, lifts kits, beadlock-capable wheels and rock rails, and first-ever Mopar accessories for the Wrangler, such as a roof rack for mounting Mopar carriers and a tailgate table compatible with the production Trail Rail storage system of the all-new Wrangler.

Mopar parts and accessories for the all-new Wrangler were created in close conjunction with the Jeep brand, engineering and the product design office through more than 100,000 hours of development, testing and validation. The strictest standards and factory-exclusive data — information not available to the aftermarket — were used to seamlessly integrate Mopar parts and accessories with the all-new Wrangler and deliver proper fit, finish and quality down to the color, grain, look and line of each product.

About Jeep Brand

Built on more than 75 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV with class-leading capability, craftsmanship and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a full line of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence.

The Jeep vehicle lineup consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler. To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left and right-hand drive configurations and with gasoline and diesel powertrain options.

Follow Jeep and FCA US news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.fcanorthamerica.com

Company website: www.fcanorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.fcanorthamerica.com

Jeep brand: www.jeep.com

Jeep blog: blog.jeep.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/jeep or https://www.facebook.com/FiatChrysler.NorthAmerica/

Instagram: www.instagram.com/jeep or www.instagram.com/FiatChrysler_NA

Twitter: www.twitter.com/jeep or www.twitter.com/FiatChrysler_NA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/thejeepchannel or www.youtube.com/fcanorthamerica