With phones getting as expensive as they are, you'd have to be nuts not to get a case to protect your investment. A base model Pixel 2 is nearly $700 out the door, with the 128GB Pixel 2 XL going into four-figure territory. But even after you've made the decision to spend a few bucks on a case, you might be wondering which one in particular you should buy.

This roundup will feature a wide variety of cases from several different manufacturers. We'll dive into the pros and cons of each case, then award it a letter grade for easier perusal. Also included will be reviews of whatever screen protectors we come across, as those are sure to be pertinent to the kind of person who's reading this in the first place.

We plan to continuously update this post with new reviews as more cases come in. If there's a particular case you'd like to see reviewed, let us know in the comments section and we'll do our best to get one in for review. These are alphabetically listed for easier perusal; the order does not in any way reflect our preferences.

Caseology Legion

If you're looking for protection and relatively good looks on a budget, you may be considering Caseology's Legion to install on your shiny new Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL. Like its very noble-sounding name suggests, it's a strong, protective case. It's also pretty good-looking, though it isn't without a few minor flaws.

The Good Design It's a good-looking case, and it comes in both gunmetal and what Apple would call 'rose gold.' Price You'll pay just $14.99 for one of these.

The Not So Good Edges The case would be more comfortable in the hand if the edges were just a little more rounded.

Have you heard of Spigen's Slim Armor and Tough Armor lines? If so, great! You know exactly what the Legion is. The moment I opened the box, I was instantly reminded of those two lines of Spigen cases, albeit without the handy little kickstand. The Legion features a dual-layer design, with a TPU inner layer and a polycarbonate shell around it. This earns it a MIL-STD 810G drop rating. The polycarbonate actually has a subtle soft-touch finish, which is actually quite comfortable in the hand. What's not comfortable, however, are the sharp edges that dominate the sides of the case. These edges look good, but they aren't very pleasant-feeling. Rounding these just a little bit would do wonders for the overall feel.

Sharp edges aside, the rest of the case is fantastic. The buttons are tactile and easy to push, which unfortunately can't be said of every case. Cutouts for the camera and fingerprint sensor are well-done, and the gloss black accents surrounding them are a nice touch. The Caseology logo is small and subtle, and the little feet on all four corners of the back prevent the back from getting scuffed up when you put it down. The inside has an interesting pattern to prevent dust from getting squished and possibly scratching your phone up, which an increasing number of cases have these days. The lip is large enough to clear a glass screen protector.

The Legion is a nice case, though I'd personally drop an extra couple buckaroos to get the Spigen Tough Armor for one simple reason: the kickstand. To my eyes, the Legion is actually better-looking, but you can't beat not having to hold the phone up while watching video. If you don't mind that and the slightly crude edges, this is still a great buy. Both the Pixel 2 and 2 XL versions come in 'Warm Gray' (read: gunmetal), though the Pixel 2 has an exclusive white color and the 2 XL has 'Copper Gold' (light pink).

Recommendation: Buy it if you don't need a kickstand.

Caseology Parallax

The Parallax isn't my favorite Caseology case, but it's still a good one. It's a full $2 more expensive than the Vault (which will be mentioned below) and adds some niceties, including a more interesting texture, several color options, and more. It reminds me a bit of Spigen's Neo Hybrid line thanks to the separable frame, but I'd argue that these cases are a better buy.

The Good Design These cases look good, thanks to the textured diamond pattern and contrasting frames. Price At $13.99 apiece, these aren't expensive at all.

The Not So Good Fitment When the case is installed, the frame can be misaligned, or the TPU portion a little scrunched up.

The Parallax's highlight feature is its soft-touch back with an eye-catching diamond textured pattern. This genuinely feels good to the touch, and it's something no other major manufacturer does. The top and bottom portions are flat TPU for contrast, with a small Caseology logo on the bottom part and gloss trim surrounding the camera and fingerprint sensor. Buttons are tactile, and there are ridges on the sides for maximum grip when holding your phone. The USB-C port opening should fit any normal cable just fine. The lip up front will clear a glass screen protector with no issues.

The plastic frame probably doesn't do much for durability since it wraps around the corners. I'd imagine that in a drop onto concrete, while the frame would shatter, your phone should be fine. In spite of this, it sports a MIL-STD 810G rating, and it does allow for added flair on the case. If you own multiple Parallax cases, you can even mix and match them. My one gripe with this line of cases is that the frame can be a little constricting when you're putting the case on or taking it off. Specifically, I've noticed that the TPU around the USB port can slightly flex, and the frame can pop out of alignment with the TPU, leaving a gap. These aren't a big deal, and the latter is easily alleviated with a bit of force, but it's worth noting.

In my eyes, the Vault is still the better buy, but the Parallax has more interesting color options and a slightly more unique design. The Parallax does end up being a little wider and a little taller because of the external frame, so the added flair doesn't come at no cost. $13.99 is still a great price, and you won't find the diamond texture anywhere else.

Oh, and fun fact: the case is mislabeled as 'Legion' inside. Caseology, you should probably fix that.

Recommendation: Buy it - it's a great all-rounder.

Caseology Vault

Caseology is a relatively well-established case brand, but their products have mostly been overshadowed on retailers like Amazon by more popular offerings from other manufacturers like Spigen. But if you search "Pixel 2 XL case" on Amazon right now, the Vault comes up as the first result with an 'Amazon's Choice' banner next to its photo. After some hands-on time with it, I totally understand why.

The Good Design I'm usually not a fan of brushed aluminum looks on cases, but it's pulled off pretty well here. Protection Everything is adequately covered up for maximum drop resistance. Price Cases don't come much cheaper than $11.99, especially not ones this good.

The Not So Good Color You can have it in any color, so long as it's black.

It'd be hard to find a more well-rounded case than the Vault. The back is mostly faux-brushed aluminum, which has a nice, subtle texture. The bottom part of it features a discreet Caseology logo surrounded by the same soft TPU that the frame and buttons are composed of. The beveled lip up front prevents even glass screen protectors from hitting anything when the phone is laid face-down. The buttons are nice and clicky - maybe not the most clicky, but adequately so. Despite this being Caseology's cheapest Pixel 2 XL case, it also comes equipped with a MIL-STD 810G rating.

The camera is surrounded by a full-length bar with ridges on it and the fingerprint sensor by a gloss black ring, both of which add some contrast to the top area for your eyes' pleasure. That gloss black ring slopes into the fingerprint sensor, and it legitimately feels nice when you're unlocking your phone. The USB-C cutout may be a bit small if you have an abnormally large cable, but most cables, including the one included with your phone, will fit just fine.

The attention to detail continues on the inside, where there's an interesting pattern that prevents dust from rubbing against and ruining your phone's finish. If I had to nitpick about something, it would be that the case only comes in black. Then again, I'd imagine that the design works much better in black than in any other color, and I love the sleek look that it provides. In other words, I really have no complaints.

I wouldn't blink an eye if Caseology were charging something like $25 for this. But this virtually perfect case can be yours for just $11.99 from Amazon, which I find pretty incredible. I really don't think you can get better bang for the buck on any other case, and I actually prefer this to Caseology's other two offerings for the Pixel 2 and 2 XL. For those of you who want mild protection and handsome looks (which will be most of you), the Vault is the case to buy. I can't praise this thing enough - it's that good.

Recommendation: Buy it - it virtually has zero flaws.

Google Fabric Case

Google doesn't seem to have developed a real name for this fabric-covered case, which is a shame since it's a damn good one. Eye-catching and comfortable to hold, the Fabric Case makes a stylish companion for your shiny new phone. However, it's on the pricier side at $40.

The Good Design The pattern and its colored power button make for a unique look that no other case has. Materials You won't find fabric or the unique texture it provides anywhere else.

The Not So Good Protection The bottom is left wide open, so you'd better hope your phone doesn't land there if you drop it. Price The $40 MSRP makes this one of the more expensive options.

I usually don't purchase manufacturer cases due to their high prices, but this one is so different that it might just be worth picking it up. The texture is courtesy of a polyester and nylon knit, and the polycarbonate core underneath keeps things strong and lightweight. The inside is lined with microfiber, allowing for a more premium appearance and a smaller chance of scratches from dust and other particles trapped within the case. This microfiber matches the power button, which is a nice touch.

In daily use, this is almost the perfect case. The fabric feels great in the hand, and the design has gotten more inquiries than any other case I've ever used. Both the orange plastic power button and the fabric-covered volume rocker are nice and tactile. The cutout for the fingerprint sensor isn't in the way at all, and the little 'G' near the bottom is subtle. A minor lip on the top prevents the screen from making contact when the phone is placed face-down, though a screen protector will protrude from it.

Taking the case off and putting it back on is easy, but not so much so that it'll separate from the phone in a drop. My only real gripe with it overall is the exposed bottom, which could potentially lead to disaster in the wrong circumstances. Oh, and if you get it dirty, you'll have to hand wash it due to the fabric nature of the case. You can't just wipe stuff off of it like you would with any other case, so if you're a messier person, you might want to avoid this one.

All things considered, the Fabric Case has probably been on my Pixel 2 XL the most of any of the cases I've reviewed. It's also caught the most eyes of any case I've ever owned. It's available from the Google Store for both the 2 and 2 XL in Carbon, Cement, Midnight (pictured), and Coral for $40.

Recommendation: Buy it if you like having conversations with people about your case.

Google Live Case

This year's Live Case isn't as much of a gadget, but a better case. It loses the (nifty?) NFC button that allowed you to trigger things such as your flashlight, but I always thought that was pretty poorly implemented given the sheer amount of pressure it took to activate. But the case itself, especially the double-layered version that I have here, is a better product overall. That being said, unless you're really into customization, it's still a poorer value than virtually any other case.

The Good Customization This has always been the main selling point of Live Cases, and these are still the only way to get quality prints on good cases. Design The profile is very slim for a dual-layer case.

The Not So Good Materials The polycarbonate shell can be a little slippery. Price $40 for the 'Slim Protection,' or $50 for the 'Dual-layer Protection,' is a pretty penny.

As a case, the Live Case is above average. The dual-layer design is very nicely integrated, providing a nice two-tone look and a slim profile while still giving you two layers between your phone and wherever it ends up falling. The buttons are tactile, though they could stand to protrude from the case a bit more. The cutouts for the camera and fingerprint sensor are both pretty standard, and the one for the USB Type-C port is a little wider than other cases'. The lip up front is very minimal, so if you have a screen protector of any kind, it'll scrape when the phone is put face-down. There's a small 'G' embedded into the back of the case, just in case you forget what company made the case.

Moving onto the whole 'Live' aspect, my unit is the Google Earth 'Rock' dual-layer model. Setup is pretty interesting. After installing the 'Live Case' app from the Play Store and logging into your Google account, you're told to grab the four-digit code that's printed inside the case (on both the polycarbonate and TPU layers, in the dual-layer version's case). Enter this code, which presumably identifies what kind of case you purchased exactly, and you're in.

If you have Google Earth installed, a simple double-tap on the daily wallpaper will open Earth and reveal what exactly is being depicted, at least for the Google Earth case. There are 1500 of these wallpapers, so you'll have a unique wallpaper every day for about four years. And let's be honest: your Pixel 2 XL is going to be long out of your hands at that point.

If you're the type of person who likes their case to be unique, a Live Case is pretty much the only way to go. You can print your own photo, get a map of any location, or have a piece of artwork printed on the back. The case these prints are attached to aren't bad, but they're certainly not the best. Spend the extra $10 for the $50 dual-layer model if you're getting one of these, as the slim version is just a slippery piece of plastic that will probably shatter as soon as it's dropped.

Recommendation: Don't buy it unless you really need a custom graphic.

LifeProof FRE

LifeProof has been producing rugged and water-resistant cases for longer than I remember. Back in the days of when only the most rugged-looking phones were water-resistant, they made a great business case for themselves, but with every other phone today carrying an IP rating of some sort, their products have been rendered a bit obsolete. The FRE for the Pixel 2 XL isn't a great case, especially for the money, and there's really no reason for it to exist.

The Good Protection This case legitimately covers your entire phone. Nothing is left exposed. Thickness Despite being very protective, it's still about as thin as most other cases.

The Not So Good Materials The built-in screen protector and fingerprint sensor cover feel extremely cheap. Price The MSRP of $89.99 is laughable. The current Amazon price of $49.62 still doesn't make this worth it. Existence This case has no reason to be on the market. The phone is already water-resistant out of the box.

The FRE is surprisingly slim for what it is. I was expecting it to be bulky like an OtterBox, but LifeProof did an impressive job here, considering all the gaskets and extra protection needed to ensure water doesn't make its way inside the case. It's actually a two-part case. When you first take it out of the box, it looks like you should pull it apart from the USB port after opening that flap, but it actually disassembles with the back as one very slim piece, so you should pull from the gap left by the lanyard insert. Interestingly, the fingerprint sensor is covered by what looks like saran wrap. It still allows your fingerprint to be processed without issue, but it's cheap-looking and flimsy-feeling. The case is relatively easy to snap back together, but you really have to double-check to make sure the two parts are completely compressed without any gaps. Otherwise, you might be in for a nasty surprise.

The built-in screen protector is better than I expected it to be, but that's not saying much. Unlike the Zagg glass screen protector I had, you don't experience any issues with screen sensitivity - at least until you get to the edges, at which point you do have to push a tiny bit harder than you should have to. And because of the giant yellowish-green plastic piece surrounding the screen protector, it's actually difficult to press some elements near the edges of the screen, namely the nav buttons. And if you're used to swiping down on the status bar from the center of the screen like I am, too bad; you'll have to learn to swipe from the top left or top right. The front-facing speakers are covered by what appears to be the same kind of plastic covering the fingerprint sensor. In my testing, they did muffle sound output a bit, but not by too much. Even the camera and flash are covered, though I really didn't notice any image degradation.

Buttons are a little more difficult to press than is ideal, but they're not terrible and they're still tactile. The plastic flap for the charging port makes space a little limited down there, but the stock charger fits in without issue. I did test it out by rinsing it with the phone inside under a sink and submerging it, and no water got in aside from sone tiny drops on the charging port flap's gasket (which means it did what it was supposed to do. The case is rated for IP68 water and dust protection (the Pixel 2 XL comes with IP67) and MIL-STD-810F (an older version of 810G which was discontinued in 2009, so I'm not sure why it's still being used). I'd feel confident if I dropped my phone onto asphalt or into water with the FRE on.

But here's the thing: I'd feel comfortable with my phone dropping onto asphalt or into water with almost any case here installed. The IP68 rating is practically useless given the phone's own IP67 certification unless you're some sort of freshwater pond diver (I still wouldn't trust the gaskets enough to drop it into saltwater). I'd also trust most of these cases with drops. And the fact that LifeProof is using some sort of outdated military standard is just a bit worrying - not because I don't trust the case, but because the company didn't care enough to either look up what the newest standard is on a case that is all about protection. LifeProof's main selling point for the FRE line was always water resistance, but the fact that this phone is already water-resistant renders it virtually useless. Add that on top of the high pricing ($89.99 MSRP, $49.62 on Amazon right now), and saying no to this case becomes pretty easy. Plus, the colors kind of hurt my eyes.

Recommendation: Don't buy it.

Moment Photo Case

As you might be able to tell from the name (and the camera cutout), this case is intended to be used with lens attachments. We'll have a review of those in conjunction with this case up soon. But it turns out that Moment has made a case that is actually pretty kickass on its own. It's very well-made, and in my opinion, it's worth every bit of the $30 it costs (sans lenses).

The Good Design It provides a clean, modern look, even if you don't go with the wood insert. Materials The case itself just oozes quality, and the walnut option takes it up another notch. Lens attachments Of course, we can't forget that you can screw lenses straight in.

The Not So Good Protection The bottom is left wide open. That's not good.

Unless you're really into mobile phone photography, I don't imagine many of you would have heard of Moment before, but it's been doing this sort of thing for a few years now. For the Pixel 2 XL, Moment has actually gotten 'made for Google' certification for the Photo Case. I can tell why, though; the case just feels so damn premium. The rubberized texture on the exterior feels fantastic in the hand and adds grip. The stained and wax-coated dark walnut insert (you can also get black canvas) looks and feels great. Not only does it add a unique touch, Moment also says the texture also allows for easier one-handed shooting. I guess that kind of makes sense, but it's more about the look to me. The interior is lined with microsuede, which adds just a bit more protection.

Markings on the Photo Case are very subtle. There's some small 'Moment' branding next to the camera, a little indicator on the side of the case to aid with lens installation, and a bit of tasteful 'Long live the picture taker' text carved into the wood piece. There are two thin holes for a lanyard on the bottom, which is, unfortunately, exposed. So try not to drop your phone with this case on. The buttons are a little bit hard to find since they're not significantly raised. They're also a bit spongy, so they're definitely not my favorite buttons, but they're serviceable. The lip on the front will not clear a glass screen protector, as I learned the hard way.

Moment will sell you a Photo Case for $29.99, which is lower than I was expecting before I looked the price up given the sheer quality of the case. The Google Store wants $129.99 for the case and the 'new wide lens,' which retails for $99.99, but it's currently sold out there. Thus, the best place to buy one of these is Moment's official site. If you want a special case, this and the Google Fabric case are two you should look out for. Plus, the additional lenses are cool, if a bit pricey.

Recommendation: Buy it for the great design and build, and if you plan on buying some lenses down the line.

OtterBox Defender

If there's a case brand that everyone and their grandmother's heard of, it's OtterBox. The company has become famous for producing heavy-duty, yet pricey cases. Arguably its most popular case, the Defender, is now available for the Pixel 2 and 2 XL. But unless you work on a construction site or in some other physically tasking environment, there are better options.

The Good Protection As always, the bulky Defender will keep your phone safe at all costs. Holster There's one included for those of you are like Dwight Schrute and prefer to have your phone hanging off your pants.

The Not So Good Assembly It's extremely hard to remove, thanks to the thin, two-piece plastic frame. Price $50/$60, or even Amazon's $36, is a lot for a case.

The Defender is easily the biggest case that will be featured in this roundup. It's thick, it's wide, and it's heavy. This is all thanks to the dual-layer design, which comprises of a rubber external layer and a two-piece polycarbonate frame. The rubber layer features textured panels on the left and right sides for improved grip, as well as some prominent OtterBox branding on the back. However, the polycarbonate bit is extremely hard to take apart due to the clips it's held together with and the sheer brittleness of the material; every time I (attempt to) remove the case, I feel like I'm going to break something. That's not something you'd expect from a case of this caliber. It does pass OtterBox's Certified Drop+ Protection standards, so I wouldn't be worried about punting it around once the rubber layer is wrapped around the outside. The soft layer inside the polycarbonate frame likely helps with that.

There's a gradual slope leading to the fingerprint sensor, as anything else would make it next-to-impossible to use. The angular cutout around the camera and flash makes for an aggressive overall look, which does make it appear pretty menacing. The USB-C port is covered by a cover that, in an interesting twist, is hinged from the top. This cover is useless unless you frequent extremely dusty environments, as the Pixel 2 and 2 XL are already IP68 rated against water and dust. The buttons are a little harder to press than I'd like, but they do produce satisfying clicks.

Unlike many previous Defenders, this one doesn't come with a built-in plastic screen protector, which is a blessing in my eye. Those tended to scratch quite easily and didn't feel great when tapping, and they'd also be difficult to replace. A glass screen protector or case-friendly plastic protector will fit here well, and the giant lip will still keep them off the surface when the phone's slammed face-down. I'd imagine that many people won't use the holster, but it's there if you need it. It can also function as a kickstand, but that's a bit harder to set up than it should be and doesn't support many angles.

I can't recommend the Defender to the average person due to its many downfalls: excessive bulk, difficult disassembly, pointless port cover, and so on. It's only in the harshest of conditions where I'd say that all of the Defender's "features" would come in handy; otherwise, they're just dead weight. The high price ($60 MSRP for the XL, $36 currently on Amazon) doesn't help.

Recommendation: Don't buy it - it's big and bulky for no good reason.

Speck Presidio Grip

Like OtterBox, Speck has been a staple of carrier stores, and subsequently, people's phones for some time. One of the company's main product lines is the Presidio family, which is split into the Presidio Grip and Presidio Clear. We're going to focus on the Grip for now, which I'd imagine will have a lot more takers. If you can swallow the $40-45 price, this is one of the best cases on the market.

The Good Protection The overall thick construction, rubberized corners, and shock-absorbing design mean this'll protect your phone very, very well in a drop. Grip With all of the rubber on the exterior, this thing will never slide out of your hands.

The Not So Good Grip (again) The rubber also makes it a bit difficult to slide the phone in and out of your pants pocket, and the bulkiness of the case itself doesn't help. Price $40 for the Pixel 2 case and $45 for the Pixel 2 XL case isn't an insignificant amount.

The Presidio Grip is a seriously well-rounded case for the clumsier. The matte finish on the plastic is scratch-resistant, though I did manage to mar it with pressure with my keys. The sides and edges are lined with a ton of rubber for added grip, and it's definitely helpful. The sizable lip up front is rubber, and will clear even the thickest of screen protectors without a problem. The rubber buttons are among the most tactile I've had the pleasure of clicking, and the USB Type-C port opening has a decent amount of space. Of course, the bottom edge is covered since this is more of a rugged case. Even the interior is lined with rubber for increased shock resistance. This case doesn't play around.

However, all this rubber does make putting your phone into your pants pocket a bit more difficult, and it may not even fit in smaller pockets. But that's the trade-off you have to make with a case this protective. Cutouts are all accurate, and the rubber around the fingerprint sensor hole actually makes scanning your fingerprint comfortable. Branding on the exterior is limited to a small 'Speck' logo on the top right of the back.

If you're after maximum protection, I think the Presidio Grip is worth the $39.95/$44.95. It's expensive, yes, but it manages to cram a ton of protection into a shell not much bigger than a regular case. It even comes in the glittery pink you see above (it's technically its own product called the Presidio Grip + Glitter)! In regular guise, it also comes in gray, dark blue (currently out of stock), and teal. However, Amazon is out of stock, so you may want to hit a local carrier store or Speck's site to pick one up.

Recommendation: Buy it - it's a little pricey, but you get what you pay for.

Spigen Liquid Crystal

I've probably purchased more cases from Spigen in my many years as a smartphone enthusiast than any other brand. I'm sure you know why: the company consistently offers quality products at reasonable prices. Quite a few of those cases I've purchased have been clear ones, as I like to protect my phones from drops but still want to see their designs. I'm usually pretty pleased, though this Liquid Crystal for the Pixel 2 XL has one slight flaw that might prevent you from purchasing it.

The Good Protection The Air Cushion technology and protection all around the phone are assuring. Price $10.99 makes it cheaper than any other clear case mentioned here.

The Not So Good Rainbow effect There's a very clear rainbow effect going on, and while it does look cool, it's not ideal. Branding Clear cases are supposed to be minimal, but Spigen threw a little too much text on the sides.

The Liquid Crystal is a well-made case for the most part. Buttons are among the best I've pressed; cutouts for the charging port, fingerprint sensor, and camera are accurate; and the TPU material feels nice in the hand. The Air Cushion technology traps a little bit of air in each corner to allow for less abrasive impacts. How do you know it's called Air Cushion technology, you ask? Because Spigen felt the need to put it on the top of the case in large white lettering, which absolutely should not be there on a clear case. Sure, if you have a panda Pixel 2 XL, you might not be able to see it as well, but it's definitely there. There's some more 'Designed in Irvine, California - Made in South Korea' text on the right side. You're getting a little too talkative, Spigen.

Spigen advertises a few things on its Amazon listings, both of which are pretty funny. The first is that the dotted pattern on the back prevents the rainbow effect. Well, I applaud the company for trying, but there's still a very noticeable rainbow effect (yes, the phone and case are both clean). The second is that you can put cards like your driver's license and credit card inside the case. I don't know who came up with this, but that's a great way to stretch the case out and even scratch the back of your phone up.

If you can live with the rainbow effect (I personally think it makes for an interesting look), this is a great case. If not, just keep in mind that it'll be pretty difficult to find a clear case at this price point that doesn't do that. $10.99 (or $11.99 for the Pixel 2's) is not much money at all for an otherwise great case. Take it easy on the branding, though, Spigen.

Recommendation: Buy it if you don't mind the rainbow-ness.

Spigen Neo Hybrid Herringbone

Traditionally, I haven't been a huge fan of Spigen's Neo Hybrid line. The Neo Hybrids I had for both my Nexus 5 and Galaxy Note III had their plastic frames crack upon impact. Cases are supposed to protect phones, but they shouldn't self-destruct when dropped. But with the Neo Hybrid 'Herringbone' for the Pixel 2 XL, the quality seems to have been taken up a notch.

The Good Design The 'Herringbone' design is definitely unique, and I'm a fan. Materials The soft-touch frame and TPU layer make this comfortable to hold.

The Not So Good Size Neo Hybrids have always been wide, and this one is no different.

The first thing you'll notice about the Neo Hybrid Herringbone is the design. Like it or not, it definitely stands out from the crowd, even if this relatively drab gray/black color combo. Whereas Neo Hybrids' frames used to be made of hard, glossy plastic, this frame has a more matte look and a soft-touch feel. The TPU portion of the case features an interesting pattern on the back, further differentiating this as a case for those who want to stand out from the crowd a little bit. However, this frame does make the case a little bit wider than others usually are, meaning that the phone is a little more difficult to hold onto. It's really a minuscule difference on paper, but it feels like much more in the hand. If you have small hands, stay away.

The rest of the case is great. Buttons are clicky and easy to press, there's a nice lip around the camera to prevent it from getting damaged, and the fingerprint sensor cutout slopes down to meet the sensor perfectly. The front lip is higher than a glass screen protector, should you choose to use one. There's a bit of branding (the 'Spigen' on the back and the 'Neo Hybrid' on the frame), but it's pretty subtle.

All things considered, this is a nice case with an interesting design. $16.99 ($15.99 for the Pixel 2) won't break the bank, though I'd stay away if you have smaller hands purely because it is a bit wider than most other cases of this caliber. It sounds silly, I know, but I have fairly large hands and the phone legitimately feels larger and a little harder to hold with this case on. It also comes in 'Kinda Blue' for an extra dollar, if that's more your speed.

Recommendation: Buy it if you've got large hands.

Spigen Rugged Armor

The Rugged Armor is one of Spigen's newer product lines. These cases are easily identifiable by the two strips of faux-carbon fiber on the top and bottom. But while they're simple for the most part, that's all most people really need. If you just need a case (and maybe a little bit of added carbon fiber flair), the affordable Rugged Armor is a great choice.

The Good Materials The TPU is fingerprint-resistant, and the faux-CF has a nice texture to it. Price $12 will not break the bank.

The Not So Good Materials (again) If you have dry hands, this case's material will make them feel even drier.

Let's start off with those little fake carbon fiber inserts, since they're the first things you see. There's one on the top and one on the bottom, and each features a satin finish with a subtle texture. I'm usually not a fan of imitation materials, but this is pretty well-done. It doesn't look like they'll ever start peeling up. There are also some gloss accents around those faux-CF pieces, which is a nice touch. The material of the rest of the case is TPU with a matte finish on top. This finish does a fantastic job of resisting fingerprints and keeping the case clean, but if you have dry hands (like many do at this time of year), it also makes them feel even drier. I'm not sure how exactly to explain this, but it's just not very pleasant to hold for me.

Going through the rest of the qualities required to make a good case, the Rugged Armor passes them all with flying colors. Cutouts are precise and well-sized, buttons are nice and tactile, and branding is minimal. There's a subtle lip up front, and it's enough to clear a glass screen protector when laid face-down. The case itself feels more taut around the phone than most other cases I've used; it fits like a glove, the same for which can't be said about some other cases.

This sounds like a strange stipulation, but if you have dry hands, you may want to stay away from purchasing this. The price point is great, as is the case in general, but the feel is keeping me away from using it on a daily basis. Given the incredibly stout 4.9/5-star rating on Amazon, I could just be crazy. If you do want to purchase one, they're currently $11.69 a pop for the Pixel 2 XL and $12.99 apiece for the Pixel 2.

Recommendation: Buy it if you don't have dry hands.

Spigen Thin Fit

If you're the kind of person who doesn't drop his phone often and just wants a bit of protection from scratches, the Thin Fit. As you might be able to tell from the name, this is the thinnest case that Spigen offers. It's practically just a plastic shell, and it doesn't even have buttons - just cutouts. It offers a little less coverage than I've come to expect, even from previous Thin Fits, but it's still probably one of my favorite cases.

The Good Size It's barely there. It almost feels more like a skin than a case. Magnet insert I don't know why more cases don't have this. Price It's only $11.99.

The Not So Good Protection The top and bottom are both exposed, and the entire thing is just a thin piece of hard plastic. Finish Fingerprints are collected very easily.

As a case, the Thin Fit is less than ideal. It's pretty much just a hard plastic shell. The top and bottom are both exposed to the elements, which could be fatal in the event of a drop. For the sake of minimalism, it doesn't even have buttons - just cutouts. Yet in spite of all this, I still find myself using it pretty often. Whereas the Thin Fit for the Galaxy S8 (and probably other phones) covered all the edges, this one leaves the top and bottom wide open. Thankfully, the case does wrap around the bottom halves of the phone, but you're still screwed if your phone falls the wrong way down. The button cutouts aren't my favorite since the case's frame gets a little in the way of them, but I still prefer them to spongy buttons. The cutouts for the camera and fingerprint sensor are precise, adding to the general look of the minimalist case.

The case's finish has a soft-touch feel to it, which makes it feel great in the hand, but it does collect fingerprints very easily. When it's clean, the case looks great, but it dirties in virtually no time. Touch it, and you'll see an oily mark, even if your hands are clean. It's a little irritating, and you'll probably find yourself wiping your case on your shirt a lot more. But the main reason I love this case is the little insert for a magnet it has inside the back. Buy one of Spigen's car mount kits (other manufacturers' should work too), stick the magnet in the back and the mount on an air vent in your car, and you'll be able to just place your phone and drive. I don't know why more of Spigen cases don't have this, because they really should. It's just so convenient if you don't have a car with a multimedia system or Android Auto.

Obviously, this isn't a protective case, but it's not marketed as one. You can tell that it's meant for people who just don't want their phones to get scratched, and not those who work on a construction site. The Pixel 2 XL is already large, and this case prevents it from becoming even harder to hold. The recess for the magnet is the cherry on top. And at just $11.99 for each, you can afford to buy another case if you know you'll be going somewhere you need a little more protection.

Recommendation: Buy it if you don't need much protection.

Spigen Tough Armor

When you label a case 'Tough Armor,' you set some pretty high expectations. Luckily, as the beefiest case Spigen produces, it does live up to that name. The Tough Armor for the Pixel 2 definitely lives up to its name, both in terms of protection and aesthetics. Plus, that kickstand is incredibly useful.

The Good Protection The dual-layer, full-coverage protection is very confidence-inspiring. Design Spigen has managed to make a protective case good-looking, something that some other manufacturers can't say. Kickstand Every case needs one of these.

The Not So Good Finish Like the Thin Fit's, while it feels good, it collects fingerprints easily.

The Tough Armor manages to combine good looks with a lot of protection. You can tell that it's beefy, but it's all contained within a modern body. It's a dual-layer case, with a thick layer of TPU wrapping around the phone and a hard plastic soft-touch panel that seems to be made out of the same material that the Thin Fit is. That means that while it looks and feels good, it attracts fingerprints like flies. The two pieces combine to form a sort of beveled edge on the side, which is a nice stylistic touch and one that Spigen's been doing for a while.

Buttons here are different from those on any other Spigen case. The power button is ridged, keeping it from getting confused with the volume buttons. The volume buttons don't actually protrude from the body like most do, but because they wrap around the side of the phone, they're still easy to press and tactile. There's nothing too noteworthy about the fingerprint sensor and camera cutouts, though the recess for the fingerprint sensor does have a glossy accent.

All that is well and good, but my favorite part of the case is the kickstand. It's easy to open (as long as you have at least some fingernails) and can be set up at 110-degree and 150-degree angles. For such a simple little plastic addition, it makes a huge difference for multimedia consumption. These need to be on every case. Speaking of the kickstand, there is some small 'Spigen' branding on it... and under it... and Spigen's slogan, 'Something You Want!' on the bottom of the kickstand. The only other bit of branding is some small 'Tough Armor' text on the right side.

Long story short: the Tough Armor is a great case. It's virtually flawless aside from the finish getting a little too grimy too quickly. The kickstand is something few other cases have, for whatever reason. The Tough Armor costs $16.99 for the Pixel 2 and $17.99 for the 2 XL. To get the gunmetal finish (I have the black) which I'd imagine would hide fingerprints better, you'll need to pony up an extra dollar. The price is on the high end for Spigen, but it's still very reasonable.

Recommendation: Buy it - it has so many things going for it.

tech21 EVO CHECK

I've had a few tech21 cases over the years, and they all follow the same basic design: a clear back with a pattern on back, plus a colored frame. The Pixel 2 versions use the exact same formula, and while the result isn't bad, it's certainly not worth the $39.99 (add $5 for the XL) tech21 charges.

The Good Protection All four corners and edges are covered by a thick layer of TPU. Design There's no rainbow effect on the back like many other clear cases produce - for the most part.

The Not So Good Fit and finish The material stretches in an odd way around cutouts, which makes for a less-than-premium feel. Price These are not worth $40-45. I wouldn't even pay half that.

The EVO CHECK features either a clear back and white frame, or smoked back and black frame. I received both for testing, and I'm really not sure which I prefer. The backs are smooth on the outside, but ridged on the inside from the little 'x'-shaped pattern, which tech21 calls a 'check' pattern, in order to prevent the rainbow effect that tends to happen with clear cases. This is effective for the most part, though you may see some discoloration around the fingerprint sensor, camera cutouts, and branding at the right angle. Speaking of those cutouts, they're not very well-done; the one for the camera isn't centered properly, and I noticed the one for the fingerprint sensor would sometimes become misshapen. Luckily, neither issue interferes with use of either function. There's a bit of tech21 branding near the bottom, which I don't mind.

Looking from the front, the case looks a little strange around the cutouts, where there are little gaps in the white/black color with plain, clear TPU. You might not mind this, but it looks a little lazy to me. The buttons are of this clear variety as well, and they take much more effort than they should to push down. The back is very vulnerable to fingerprints, which is true of every other clear case. It's difficult to put on and take off, and fits very tightly around the phone.

The only saving grace for this case is its FlexShock technology, which features small ridges within the thick border aimed at dissipating energy when the phone is dropped. I would trust this case if I dropped my phone in it, but I'm really not a fan of anything else about it. That's not to mention the $39.95 price tag for the Pixel 2 and the $44.95 price for the Pixel 2 XL. Quite frankly, with all of this case's flaws, I would hesitate to pay half that amount. If you do want one, though, keep in mind that Amazon only sells the clear/white variant for both phones.

Recommendation: Don't buy it - it just feels cheap.

Toast cover

Toast has been producing laser-cut wood covers for phones for some time now, and it's pretty much the only company that does so. However, I've never actually tried one - until now. I was sent a cover in the standard wood finish with the Triangles design. Though it's definitely something that nobody else on the street will have, the cons outweigh the pros (for me, at least).

The Good Uniqueness I doubt you'll see someone else with wood stuck onto the back of their phone. Customization There are a ton of different designs you can choose from, and even further personalization if you're willing to pay up.

The Not So Good Comfort It just doesn't feel nice in the hand, with all the sharp wood edges poking you. Price $40 is the base price for one of these, and the price only goes up from there. Use Once you put it on, you won't be able to use any other cases. Take it off, and there's a good chance it'll rip and become useless.

Installation is simultaneously straightforward and tedious. It's straightforward in that you should simply be able to line the camera and the flash up, then fold the edges down to surround the sides of the phone, but it's a lot more difficult in practice to get these all lined up and centered. This was not helped by the adhesive's backing having tons of little circles stuck on the adhesive, meaning that I had to painstakingly remove each one (first-world problems, I know). After finally somewhat centering the skin around the USB Type-C port and having all the corners line up, which took about 20 minutes, then applying the little wooden buttons included on a separate sheet (which was pretty easy), I was finished.

The final product ended up pretty nice for the most part, though I did have one corner that refused to fully adhere to the phone. The triangles on the back demonstrate a level of craftsmanship that can't be found on a plastic case, and the Toast branding on the bottom is subtle. I wasn't able to install the front skin due to the glass screen protector I had, but I wouldn't have done so anyway as it makes the screen harder to swipe on. The cutouts for the camera and the fingerprint sensor, as well as those for the buttons, were accurate. The design definitely made the phone eye-catching, but I had a hard time dealing with all the sharp corners that inherently come with wood products.

I also just wasn't a fan of not having any real protection on my $900 phone. Sure, the Toast cover is thicker and more protective than a vinyl skin, but still significantly less so than an actual case. While a vinyl skin can still somewhat fit underneath a case as long as it's not too tight, the same can't be said for this wood skin. Since I had more cases to review, I had to take the Toast cover off.

I tried to remove it as carefully as possible in hopes that I could maybe reuse it down the road, but the bottom part of the skin ended up ripping cleanly off due to the strength of the adhesive used. Thankfully, the only adhesive left behind on the phone was on the volume rocker; however, this was easily scraped away. Toast warns in its instructions that trying to pull the button covers straight off may drag the actual button off with it, and that's what happened to my power button. Luckily, it snapped back in without issue, and I pushed the button cover away from the side.

Unless you really like the look of the wood cover (which is definitely understandable, as they do look good), I would hesitate to recommend a Toast cover. They're pricey, uncomfortable, can't realistically be reused, don't provide much protection on their own, and can't be used with cases. At $40 for just the back (with a design, if you'd like) before any additional personalization, this is definitely a niche product. Nevertheless, I applaud Toast for continuing to produce these for those who want their phones to stand out of the crowd.

Recommendation: Don't buy it unless you really like the wood look (which is understandable).

UAG Plasma

Urban Armor Gear is no rookie in the case game, and its latest Plasma case for the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL illustrates that - for the most part. The unique, rugged look is a love it or hate it kind of design, and while I'm a fan of it and the case overall, I just can't stand using it because of one stupid flaw that could have easily been avoided.

The Good Design It's certainly unique, with its honeycomb pattern, imitation screws, and giant bumpers. Customization There are a ton of different designs you can choose from, and even further personalization if you're willing to pay up.

The Not So Good Power button This one button is so poorly designed that it's downright annoying. I hate it. Price $39.95 is pretty expensive for something that isn't perfect.

No other cases on the market look like UAGs'. The back features a clear back with a honeycomb design that's topped by a giant plastic bug-esque plastic piece and some massive UAG branding. I have the 'Ash' color, which features a slightly smoked back when compared to the clear 'Ice.' The corners are heavily reinforced for maximum shock resistance, and there are fake, rubber screws on the back that don't really do anything. There are also some plastic ridges on the side for added grip. This isn't the type of case that I'd ordinarily buy, but I can certainly seem the merit in the design. It's rated for MIL-STD 810G drop resistance, so all this must come together to do something.

Cutouts are pretty good - the fingerprint sensor is perfectly accessible, the camera isn't blocked, and there's adequate space for a USB-C cable on the bottom as long as it's not massive. The lip is adequate, though a glass screen protector might end up being thicker than it. The volume buttons are tactile, if a bit too recessed. The power button, however, ruins the whole case for me. UAG chose to put a flap about twice as long as the actual power button, and it's hinged in the center. That means that you have to press directly on the center of the button to be sure that it'll turn your screen on and off. Press too far up or down, and the button simply won't activate unless you push really, really hard. It's an infuriating design, and I'd say that about 50% of the time I press the power button, I'm greeted with nothing. The case itself is also harder than it should be to install and remove.

The Plasma is an average to above-average case for the most part, with the exception of the power button. Unless you're confident that you can hit the power button right in the middle every single time, I'd stay away. It's not like it was a great value at $39.95, anyway. If you're really looking for a rugged case, look towards the Speck Presidio Grip instead.

Recommendation: Don't buy it - the power button issue is genuinely infuriating.

ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Curve

I was so looking forward to installing a glass screen protector on my Pixel 2 XL, given the $900+ that I had to trade Google for it. I've been using them for years and have installed a metric buttload, though in recent years, they've been getting worse due to curved screens. ZAGG is not immune to this, and its InvisibleShield Glass Curve made me realize I'd rather have no screen protector and risk scratching/cracking my screen than have a crappy one.

The Good Size It covers most of the screen, and the black borders hide any potential bubbles or dust.

The Not So Good Screen sensitivity It completely ruins the ability to tap on the screen without forcing it down. Price $49.99 for something that restricts use of your phone? No thank you.

I consider myself a pro at installing glass screen protector, priding myself on making sure the screen is completely clean before gently laying the protector on. Yes, it's stupid, but I personally can't stand if the screen protector has even the teensiest bit of dust or if it's misaligned by half a degree. As a result, I was pretty proud of myself when I nailed the installation the first time. But while I was installing it, I noticed that only the edges had adhesive, much like (crappy) glass screen protectors I'd experienced in the past with phones like the Galaxy S7 edge and Galaxy S8+. I decided to give the ZAGG a shot anyway.

Big mistake. Since there's no adhesive on the screen area, there was a giant gap between the screen and the protector. That completely ruins touch sensitivity, and I virtually had to push down on the screen to use the phone. I started to miss letters while typing and just have things not activate when I touched them. However, I still wanted to keep it on since I didn't want to scratch my screen up, and I thought that perhaps I'd get used to it. That didn't happen. I tried to keep it on for the sake of keeping my screen mint, but after about four days when I took it off, I was just pissed off that I couldn't even use my screen properly. While using the phone in the rain, I even discovered that water had seeped underneath. After the water was removed and the screen dried, I was left with a noticeable mark.

The potato quality of this picture represents my feelings about its subjects.

I legitimately don't understand how a company could even approve a product of this quality for production. I'd always known that ZAGG products were expensive, but they were at least high-quality. Guess what? This InvisibleShield, which retails for $49.99, is the opposite of high-quality. It completely fails at being a screen protector, and I'd rather have no protection on my screen than have this thing on it. If I sound angry, it's because I am. How did this even make it past the prototyping stage? It's a piece of garbage, and an expensive one at that. I wouldn't even pay a tenth of the price for this.

Recommendation: Hell to the no.

