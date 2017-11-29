A few years ago, it would have been unthinkable that Microsoft would launch a mobile version of its web browser on Android, but we live in strange times. After dominating the desktop software space for ages, Microsoft has been unable to break into mobile. So, it's launching Android versions of its apps, including the Edge browser. This app popped up as a beta some weeks back, but now it's final.

Edge plugs into your Microsoft account to offer a seamless experience across devices, assuming you have the latest build of Windows 10 on your computer. The "Continue on PC" feature lets you send pages back and forth between your devices so you can pick up where you left off. The browser also has support for reading list and password syncing, the latter of which was added in an update just a few days ago.

The Edge browser on Android uses Chrome's Blink engine rather than a port of the desktop MS engine. I've found it to be a snappy browser, too. If you use Edge on the desktop, you might want to give the Android version a shot now that it's out of beta. You can get it on the Play Store or on APK Mirror.