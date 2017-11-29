You know it's getting to be that time of year when Google updates the Santa Tracker app. Yes, the app has gotten its 2017 makeover so you can follow Saint Nick on his totally real journey across the globe. The updated app includes some new games, Android TV support, and more.
Here's the changelog.
Santa and the elves' are back for 2017 with lots of new games, a redesigned village, updates for Android Wear and you can follow Santa's journey on Android TV!
While the app is called "Santa Tracker," there's very little tracking to be done. That part of the app doesn't unlock until December 24th, but in the meantime you can play some mini-games and watch videos. However, not all the videos are unlocked yet. There's one available right now, with another coming on December 15th and one more on the 23rd. There will also be new games added on a regular basis.
This year's update includes new content (the games and videos) as well as support for Android TV. This is separate from the Chromecast functionality, which has existed for a while. This year, you can install the app directly on an Android TV box. You can even install it directly to your Android Wear device to get those festive watch faces. We've also got it on APK Mirror.
