The Google Wifi app started life as "Google On" for OnHub, and it's always been one of the nicer Android router clients. However, it was missing some advanced settings from non-Google routers. Today, the Wifi app is gaining some new features, including some of those advanced settings.
Here's the changelog (for vBV10127_RC0011) direct from Google.
- Family Wi-Fi: Delay a schedule for 30 minutes, even after it starts.
- Advanced settings: Customize LAN settings including router IP, subnet, and DHCP address pool.
- General stability & performance improvements.
Just head into the LAN settings and you can finally customize the subnet, router IP, and DHCP range. Those of you using Family Wi-Fi on your system can also delay a schedule for 30 minutes on command via the app. These features apply to the Google Wifi system as well as the OnHub. The app is live on the Play Store, and we've got it on APK Mirror as well.
