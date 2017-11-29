If you still have just a little bit of cash left in your pocket after the craziness that was the whole Black Friday week/month, and if I can find it in myself to write another one of these deals, let's have a quick chat.

JBL makes really awesome speakers with great sound. We love them. This Pulse 2 isn't just a portable Bluetooth speaker though, it also lights up and changes with your music. JBL says it's an "interactive light show," I wouldn't go that far. It's more like a mood visualizer to go with your tunes. Perfect for outdoor and camping trips, but also for your smooth indoor dinner parties. It is splashproof, and the 6000mAh battery lasts about 10 hours. And it's well rated on Amazon.

The MSRP is $199.99, but CCC tells me it's almost never sold for that price. The Amazon price usually hovers around $120-$150 and the third-party seller price has been around $120 for a while until it started dropping recently. It's now $95, the lowest it's ever been, sold by "AcousticSoundDesign Factory Authorized Dealer" and Fulfilled by Amazon. If you're interested, you can grab it now from the link below and if you want other JBL speakers, some of the deals we covered last week are still going on. Do check them out.