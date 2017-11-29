Direct messages in Instagram are a good way of sharing photos more privately with friends and relatives. As part of the version 24 update, an extra layer of creativity has been added to the process as you can remix photos you've received before sending them back.
If you tap the camera button to snap a response to, you'll see a sticker of the original photo in the top right corner. You can drag it around, resize, or rotate it, and when you're done positioning it you can also add text and other doodles to it. Such replies can be stacked again and again for infinite meta fun.
Another new feature comes in the form of replay controls. Timed photos or videos can now be set to "One View" or "Allow replay" so your friends can loop your creation over and over. To pause a loop, simply tap and hold.
You can update to the latest version of Instagram via the Play Store link below, or manually download it from APKMirror.
