Lo and behold Asmodee Digital has stayed true to their word and have released Carcassonne – Tiles & Tactics before the end of the year. Not only does this new version of Carcassonne deliver a worthwhile online multiplayer experience, but it's also cross-compatible with the Steam version that just so happens to have launched today as well. And if that wasn't enough to garner your interest you can also expect two unlockable expansions, all-new 3D graphics, and a solo mode for all of you Meeple lovers out there who want to brush up on your skills before diving into an online or local multiplayer match.

Just to cover a little bit of history of this game's existence on Android, Carcassonne used to be available on the Play Store from a different publisher called Exozet. After being left to languish for some time with few updates thrown its way Exozet pulled it from the Play Store due to their license finally running out. This is where Asmodee Digital comes into play as they decided to try and right the ship by creating a new digital version of the game for Steam and Android with plenty of upgrades over Exozet's previous version.

With that out of the way, you may be asking yourself what exactly Carcassonne – Tiles & Tactics has to offer? Well, as I mentioned above the fold you do get an asynchronous online multiplayer mode that works cross-platform with the Steam version as well as an offline mode that works through pass and play. There is also a solo mode for those that want to practice or simply play by themselves. The graphics have also been completely redone. The whole game is now displayed in 3D that makes it feel like you are playing from a bird's-eye view above a table. Two expansions are also included with this release. The Abbot can be unlocked by simply logging into your Asmodee account and the second expansion The River can be unlocked with a single $0.99 in-app purchase.

When you consider that Carcassonne – Tiles & Tactics is available for the low price of $1.99, purchasing extra expansions doesn't seem all that bad. And hey, this way you can count on more content coming your way, instead of the game being left to rot on the Play Store much like how Exozet mostly ignored their version.

Despite one IAP for unlocking an expansion, there are no other costs to this title currently. There are also no advertisements to ruin your immersion. What you see is what you get, which is pretty commendable. Sadly it does appear that Google Play Games Services are not supported. So if you plan on using your Google account to sign in, you will have to forget that. I suppose the inclusion of an Asmodee account sign-in is serviceable, but I think we can all agree that signing up for yet another account is often a pain.

So far my takeaway of Asmodee Digital's Carcassonne – Tiles & Tactics is that it is a fresh update of a classic board game. The inclusion of cross-platform asynchronous online multiplayer, local pass and play, and a solo mode ensure you will have plenty of ways to explore this great board game. The upgraded graphics are also pretty impressive and having two expansions available upon release that extend the game's mechanics is simply fantastic to see. While it may be a chore for those of you who have to repurchase the title, I can't say that Asmodee Digital is at fault. At the very least we all now have an excellent representation of Carcassonne on our platform, which is a win in my book no matter how you slice it.