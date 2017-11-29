Article Contents
Now that the Thanksgiving/Black Friday/Cyber Monday madness has calmed down, I feel like I can breathe again. Welcome back to your thrice-weekly app sales post, everyone. The size of the lists is, once again, decreasing, meaning that everything is returning to normal. Amongst today's pickings, you will find most of Forever Entertainment's catalogue on sale. Have fun.
Free
Apps
- Equalizer Booster Pro- Simplistic $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- UltraCorder $2.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Currency Converter Easily+ $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
Games
- Dragon slayer - i.o Rpg game $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- James’ amazing adventures $3.49 -> Free; 6 days left
- Math Shot Add and Subtract 100 $1.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Spelling Bug Hangman Kid's App: Spelling Practice $2.99 -> Free; 6 days left
Icon packs & customization
- DOS Watch Face $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Fireplace 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- S8/Note 8 Pixel - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Mina Icon Pack Pro $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Candoy - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Earth 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Oreo Square - Icon pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- S8-UI Note 8Launcher Icon Pack- Nova, Apex, Action $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Minimal Colors - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 7 days left
Sale
Apps
- GeoExpert - World Geography $4.49 -> $0.99; 1 hour left
- Push to Kindle $3.49 -> $1.99; 1 day left
- Geometry Calculator $3.95 -> $1.95; 6 days left
Games
- BlastZone 2: Arcade Shooter $1.99 -> $0.99; 2 days left
- One Up - Lemonade Rush ! $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Frederic: Director's Cut $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Frederic - Evil Strikes Back $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Frederic Resurrection of Music $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Millie $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Sinless: Remastered $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Teddy Floppy Ear: Kayaking $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Teddy Floppy Ear: Mt Adventure $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Teddy Floppy Ear: The Race $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- The Dweller $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- The Final Take $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Wizrogue - Labyrinth of Wizardry $5.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Z.O.N.A Project X Redux $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
Icon packs & customization
- Project X Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 2 days left
- VFX 3D Wallpapers & Ringtones Pro (Parallax) $1.99 -> $0.99; 2 days left
- Lume HD Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
