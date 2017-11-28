You have to hand it to NVIDIA—it's kept the SHIELD Tablet updated for more than three years now. That's about three years longer than most Android tablets. Today, the SHIELD Tablet is getting the 5.3 upgrade, which includes a few little bug fixes along with one big fix for the KRACK vulnerability.
Here's the full changelog from NVIDIA.
- Addresses Wi-Fi vulnerabilities (KRACK and Broadpwn)
- Fixing connectivity issues with Zagg Bluetooth keyboards
- Overall system stability and security optimizations
- Update to Android Security Patch Level November 5, 2017
The software is still based on Android 7.0 Nougat, but it's now on the latest security patch level. The SHIELD Tablet also has protection from the recently revealed KRACK WiFi bug in this update. Connectivity issues with certain Bluetooth keyboards have been addressed as well.
The update should appear on your tablet automatically, but you can also hit the update menu to pull it down manually.
- Source:
- NVIDIA
