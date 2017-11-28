Neverending Nightmares offers an adult-oriented psychological horror game that contains themes not often seen on our platform. In fact this isn't even an original Android game, as it was actually ported from the PC title that released back in 2014. It did, however, make an appearance on Android in 2015 thanks to the release of the 13th Humble PC & Android Bundle. Ever since then it has only been purchasable for Android on the Humble store for $14.99, although its debut on the Play Store makes it all that much easier to grab thanks to its lower $3.99 price point.

If you couldn't tell by watching the above trailer, yeah, this game contains some dark themes. But what makes it all the more horrific is its juxtaposition of a horror-filled story and a friendly cartoon design. Heck, at first blush you may think this is a game for all ages, but rest assured the fact that it's inspired by the developer's actual battle with mental illness makes for a very personal yet disturbing experience.

For the low price of $3.99, you get a branching story that includes three different endings. A single playthrough should average about an hour and a half of playtime and if you consider that there are in fact three endings to work your way through, completing the game in full should last just about any player a good while.

It is clear that Neverending Nightmares isn't suitable for children and it may not even appeal to those of you that do not enjoy horror games that include plenty of graphic images. On the other hand, if you like digging into an atmospheric survival experience that tells a compelling story worth its time and monetary investment, then Neverending Nightmares is most definitely worth a look.