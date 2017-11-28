Quite a few people have been experiencing random reboots on their Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones, and they've all been left to helplessly wait for the problem to be resolved. However, Google is saying that it's now identified a fix, though specifics weren't discussed.

Orrin, a community manager in Google Product Forums' Pixel User Community, relayed the above message to a number of threads that had been created about random reboots. Aside from the facts that a fix has been discovered and that a fix will be rolling out in a couple of weeks, we still don't have any information about why this was occurring and what the fix does.

Hopefully we see the fix included in the December security updates, which should only be a few days away. We've reached out to Google for more details and will update this post if/when we get them.